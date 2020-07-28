BushfireSIM: The Ultimate Bushfire Simulator Launches Kickstarter Campaign

Perth, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/28/2020 -- FIRECFD has proudly announced that it is introducing an all-new and one of a kind bushfire simulator app to help people understand and counter bushfires. To introduce this firefighting simulator to the world, the Australian company has recently launched a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter, and it is welcoming generous support and backing.



"This bushfire response strategy simulator is based on real modelling and machine learning, and we are welcoming you to participate in our Kickstarter campaign to become a part of this project." said the spokesperson of fireCFD, while introducing this project to the Kickstarter community. "fireCFD is designed to tackle the complex problem of the modelling and prediction of bushfires and gamify the knowledge as a byproduct." He added.



In addition, the primary aim of this simulator is to examine strategies for bushfire response in a game style manner to spread the knowledge about strategies that are most effective. Players can test their firefighting response, equipment, and resources in several interesting scenarios, and they can enable themselves for any unfortunate circumstances ahead.



The Kickstarter Campaign is located on the web at: www.kickstarter.com/projects/bushfiresim/bushfiresim-race-ahead-of-the-fire and all funds raised through this Kickstarter campaign will play a major role in the release of this simulator app. Moreover, the goal of this Kickstarter campaign is to raise a sum of AU$ 240,000, and fireCFD is offering several perks as a reward for the backers from around the world. Furthermore, more details are available on the Kickstarter campaign page of the project.



About BushfireSIM

BushfireSIM is an all-new firefighting game/simulator app that is designed to help people train and learn on how to control bushfire. Australia has suffered from some of the worst bushfire known in history and this remarkable simulator will help people put their firefighting machinery to test in several situations. The project is currently being crowdfunded on Kickstarter and backers can find out more on its campaign page.



