BusiNeighbor Community Yard Sale to Benefit Diaper Drive Titled "Be a Voice for Babies"

The diaper rash index is an odd but very real economic indicator majorly affecting the economy. Over the past couple of years, sales of disposable diapers have fallen at the same time as diaper rash cream sales have increased. What is the reason for this consumer shift? Parents are changing their kids’ diapers less frequently, perhaps out of a desire to save money. The result is an epidemic of irritated baby bottoms.



An increasing number of parents state they must choose between buying diapers and paying for food and other important necessities. Diapering one child six times a day costs about $1,500 a year, according to diaper manufacturers, so it is easy to see how this annual expense could become a financial burden for a single parent or two-parent households living on one income often times with multiple children wearing diapers.



Diapers are a basic need for children and essential to their health. Many families struggle financially to purchase diapers, and few resources exist both federally and locally in Georgia to help these parents. Diapers are expensive, and the longer a baby sit in a dirty diaper, the more likely the chances of an infection. “I have heard so many heartbreaking stories of conditions where babies were left in soiled diapers, and parents who couldn’t take their children to daycare because there were no diapers said Charmelle Scott, executive director of BusiNeighbor. You can be so far removed when you don’t have children but believe me it impacts the community as a whole when children suffer.”



The community yard sale will be held from 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. in the parking lot at Lilburn Alliance Church 5915 Lawrenceville Highway Tuker GA.,30084. Families and businesses interested in donating items to sale or participating in the community yard sale can contact the organization directly info@BusiNeighbor.org.



