The global 4-aminodiphenylamine market is estimated to expand rapidly during the forecast period, owing to rising automotive production and industrialization across the globe. 4-Aminodiphenylamine is used as a chemical intermediate in the manufacture of aniline-type dyes. It is also used as an antioxidant in certain fuels and as a component of lubricant additives.

4-Aminodiphenylamine is also known as diphenyl black and N-phenyl-p-phenylenediamine. 4-Aminodiphenylamine is also used to manufacture anti-degradants, which are widely used in rubber and fuels industries.



Key Drivers of Global 4-Aminodiphenylamine Market



Demand for agricultural products and agrochemicals is constantly rising in Asia Pacific, owing to the rising population. This, in turn, is expected to drive the 4-aminodiphenylamine market in the region during the forecast period. 4-Aminodiphenylamine is also used in the weaponry industry to stabilize gunpowder and as an intermediate in the manufacture of rubber, plastics, and dyestuffs, owing to its thermo-oxidative stability.

Asia Pacific accounts for a prominent share of the global personal care industry, due to rapid urbanization, increase in awareness about health and hygiene among consumers, population growth, and improved per capita expenditure in the region

4-Aminodiphenylamine has various applications; however, it is also toxic in nature. Rising consumer awareness regarding toxicity is expected to hamper the global 4-aminodiphenylamine market during the forecast period. Furthermore, the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) states that 4-aminodiphenylamine is toxic for aquatic animals also.



Antioxidant Application Segment to Witness Lucrative Opportunities



In terms of both value and volume, the antioxidant segment is estimated to account for a significant share of the global 4-aminodiphenylamine market during the forecast period. Antioxidants control oxidation by preventing oil breakdown and thickening, which helps in smooth running of engines for a long period. The most commonly used antioxidant is 4-aminodiphenylamine, which reacts with free radicals and prevents oxidative degradation of oil.

Hazardous Nature of 4-Aminodiphenylamine to Hamper Market



The global 4-aminodiphenylamine market is primarily hampered by its hazardous nature. On contact, 4-aminodiphenylamine can irritate the eyes and the upper respiratory tract. It may also cause irritation of the skin and the mucous membranes. Other symptoms include headache and dizziness with symptoms of cyanosis including bluish discoloration of the lips, the earlobes and the fingernails.

On ingestion, 4-aminodiphenylamine is toxic. It is also harmful by inhalation or absorption through the skin. When heated to decomposition, it emits toxic fumes of carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, and nitrogen oxides. All these factors are estimated to restrain the global 4-aminodiphenylamine market during the forecast period.



Asia Pacific to Hold a Major Share of Global 4-Aminodiphenylamine Market



In terms of value, Asia Pacific accounted for a significant share of the global 4-aminodiphenylamine market in 2018. The region is estimated to continue its dominance throughout the forecast period, due to the rise in agricultural activities and expansion of other industries such as automotive, plastics, and rubber in the region. In Asia Pacific, countries such as China, India, Japan, Vietnam, and Malaysia are projected to witness high demand for 4-aminodiphenylamine in the near future, owing to large-scale industrial and residential projects being constructed in these countries

The market in North America is estimated to witness moderate growth during the forecast period, due to rise in investments in construction and industrial sectors in the region

In Europe, the 4-aminodiphenylamine market in Germany and the U.K. is poised to witness steady growth during the forecast period. However, stringent government regulations in the European Union are expected to hinder the market in Europe during forecast period.

Brazil is a leading consumer of 4-aminodiphenylamine in Latin America. It is estimated to continue its dominance during the forecast period, due to growth of the beauty & personal care industry in the country. According to Shiseido Company, Brazil was the fourth-largest consumer of personal care products and cosmetics across the world in 2018.



Key Players in Global Market



Key players operating in the global 4-aminodiphenylamine market are:



Eastman Chemical Company

Merck KGaA

Jigs Chemical

Xian Yu-Chem

Lanxess

Jiangsu Sinorgchem Technology

Northeast Auxiliary Chemical

Shandong Ekesen Chemical

SINOPEC Nanjing Chemical Industries

Donglong Chemical Industry