Business Accounting Needs and Budget Vital in Choosing Between QuickBooks Pro or Enterprise

Kington, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/02/2021 -- QuickBooks Enterprise is hugely focused on inventory management, fixed asset management and costing.



Multi-site Businesses creating complex products, centered on picking lists and part-filled orders will find Enterprise's advanced features well worth the cost. QuickBooks costs well over twice the price of Pro or Premier.



QuickBooks Pro costs a one-time fee of $399.99. QuickBooks Enterprise, on the other hand, has an annual fee of $1,577. Additionally, the annual fee of $1,155 covers one user for the QuickBooks Enterprise Gold version. The Platinum version costs $1,940 for one user. The cost per additional user increases with each of the products offered with Enterprise.



QuickBooks Pro is simple and does not require previous accounting knowledge. QuickBooks Pro helps organize all accounting needs—from paying invoices and bills to viewing profit and loss statements to managing sales and other taxes. QuickBooks Pro can be can be used by three users simultaneously.



Enterprise supports up to thirty users and also replaces the 14,500 line data limitation of the other two versions with a 1 million limit of customers, vendors and employees altogether. Apart from the steep costs, the learning curve and interface for Enterprise is seen as another downside.



"Many personal and small businesses realize that they do not need the Enterprise version of QuickBooks if they do not exceed 14,500 products, customers or vendors. QuickBooks Pro, Premier, or QuickBooks Online delivers the same results at a much affordable price," E-Tech's John Rocha said.



E-Tech's conversion service can convert a QuickBooks Enterprise file to Pro or Premier in its entirety, and with zero loss to any information. Data is accessed directly, hence there are no restrictions on what can and cannot be converted.



More service specifications for E-Tech's QuickBooks Enterprise Conversion Service can be seen at https://quickbooksrecovery.co.uk/quickbooks-data-conversions/quickbooks-enterprise-uk-conversion/.



About E-Tech

E-Tech is the leading service provider of QuickBooks File Repair, Data Recovery, QuickBooks Conversion and QuickBooks SDK programming in the UK and Ireland. In our 20 years plus of experience with Intuit QuickBooks, we have assisted over a 1000 satisfied customers with their requirements.



We offer a range of services for existing QuickBooks users and provide comprehensive solutions for small businesses. Additionally, our expertise covers the US, UK, Canadian, Australian (Reckon Accounts), and New Zealand versions of QuickBooks (PC and Mac platforms).



For media inquiries regarding E-Tech, individuals are encouraged to contact Media Relations Director, Melanie Ann via email at Melanie@e-tech.ca.



To learn more about the company, visit: www.e-tech.ca



Media Contact



Melanie Ann

E-Tech

61 Bridge St.

Kington HR5 3DJ

Melanie@e-tech.ca

www.quickbooksrecovery.co.uk