Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/25/2020 -- Recent advancements in business analytics tools are predicted to promote the business analytics market in the coming years, says fortune Business insights in a report, titled "Business Analytics Market Size, Share and Global Trend by Component (Software & Services), By Enterprise Size (Small and Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises), By Industry Vertical (Manufacturing, Healthcare, Energy and power and others) and Geography Forecast till 2025". Investments on the Internet of Things is expected to reach USD 1.2 Tn and the market by USD 3.5 Bn in 2022 predicts Fortune Business Insights.



List of key players in this market includes:



Cloudability Inc.

Densify Inc.

Google LLC

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)

Mixpanel Inc.

PanTerra Networks Inc.

SAP SE

SAS Institute Inc.

Tableau Software Inc.

Teradata Corporation

Infor

Oracle Corporation

Adobe Systems Incorporated



The report provides a 360-degree overview of the market, listing various factors restricting, propelling, and obstructing the market in the forecast duration. The report also provides additional information such as interesting insights, key industry developments, detailed segmentation of the market, list of prominent players operating in the market, and other #@# trends. The report is available for sale on the company website.



"Globalization Is Encouraging Business Thus Driving Business Analytics Market"



Business analytics comprises methodologies such as pragmatic mathematics, pragmatic probability, pragmatic statistics, signal processing and computer science. Globalization is promoting businesses to adopt related technologies, subsequently aiding the expansion of the business analytics market. Business analytics delivers tools to the companies to make the process of decision making much easier. Data generated in companies is analyzed and converted into methods that allow businesses to extract valuable insights.



The staggering volume of data generated by companies each day is fueling the demand for business analytics. Businesses on a global scale are adopting business analytics tools to understand their consumers better thus improving services and products offered to them. Against this backdrop, investment in business intelligence is predicted to increase. This subsequently creates growth opportunities for the market. Furthermore, the business analytics market revenue is forecast to rise as the demand for cloud-based business analytics rises. A business analytics software can assist decision-making in any organization, as it conducts predictive analysis. These factors are likely to spur the business analytics market growth.



"Incorta's Partnership with Edgewater Ranzal, Likely to Stir Market Growth"



The launch of analytics and reporting for operational data from Oracle JD Edwards (JDE) Enterprise One by Incorta and Edgewater will boost the global market. "One of, JD Edwards" greatest strengths are it's flexible and extensive architecture. The Incorta-powered solution will help organizations gain, faster easier access to critical insights, unlike traditional operational reporting and BI tools. The collaboration is expected to drive the global business analytics market in the forthcoming year.



"Increasing Digitalization in North America to Boost Growth"



The increased digitalization of business processes and the presence of key players in the U.S. are driving the business analytics market in North America. Regions such as Europe, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific are exhibiting high demand for business analytics. Among these regions, Asia Pacific is predicted to grow significantly in the coming years owing to the rapid industrialization. The growing acceptance for smartphones and growth in data-driven business are driving the global business analytics market.



Regional Analysis:



North America (the USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Major Table of Contents for Business Analytics Market:



Introduction

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics

Key Business Analytics Market Insights

Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

North America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

Europe Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

Asia Pacific Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

The Middle East and Africa Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

Latin America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

Competitive Landscape

Global Business Analytics Market Revenue Share Analysis, By Key Players, 2020

Company Profiles

Conclusion



