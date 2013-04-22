Business Blogging Unique Opportunity Great Rewards

Bradford, West Yorkshire -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/22/2013 -- Your Business Blog-Spot the newest addition to the Fejoa-Group announces the launch of their new business for businesses owners. The new business aim is to produce exciting and dynamic blogs for business owners who may not have the time or the technical know-how for setting up a blog for their business.



There are many business owners who would love to be blogging, but most of them don't know how or where to begin, "said Your Business Blog-Spot CEO Fejoa Benson. “We considered this for a long time and saw the need for a fresh new approach to this issue, by providing the type of service for those business people who would like to have a special and varied way to promote their businesses.” Although there are a number of places online that attempt to offer this type of service, at Your Business Blog-Spot we intend to offer more to local businesses and the World as a whole. Having watched the development of blogging over the years and developing our own systems for effective business blogging, “We at Your Business Blog-Spot are confident that we can provide this proprietary service to business owners who want to be recognized as experts in their industry".



Fejoa continued. “Our commitment to this task stems from our love for this industry and its ability to reach out and change so many people's lives. It gives us a purpose to come to work in the mornings knowing that our committed efforts will help change lives".



Your Business Blog-Spot is in beta mode at this moment, but we will officially go live online on the 26th April 2013.



"Our goal beyond the start of our business is to be able to facilitate the smooth transitions of business owners to blogging business owners. Your Business Blog-Spot is based in West Yorkshire and currently employs three very dedicated people who are capable of accomplishing the task required to get the job done.



