Business Brasserie Are Proud to Publicize Enhanced Products and Services

Surrey, London -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/08/2012 -- Business Brasserie is proud to publicize the enhancement of products and services offered by the company to all their constant and budding clients who wish to enlist their services.



“We are pleased to announce that we will be introducing a new selection of working lunches that will include a wider choice of artisan breads, more extensive finger food and a new selection of fresh desserts” stated Shehan Goonetillake, Managing Director.



He also said “We are extremely delighted to announce we have launched a new breakfast product called the ‘white chocolate croissant’ that is now available for orders.”



He further said “We have launched our new autumn, winter & Christmas menus in September that incorporate greater choice, healthier options and seasonal produce for autumn, winter and Christmas 2012.”



“We are also pleased to announce that we have Halal certification from our specialized meat supplier for clients who require Halal based menus” he added.



He stressed “We are thrilled to notify that we have facilitated the online order and payment service for the benefit of our customers that will enable them to place orders and pay online via credit card and PayPal.”



Customer Testimonials



“Good afternoon Business Brasserie – we just wanted to thank you so much for the special salad that you provided for our tutor today, she was absolutely delighted.”



‘Thanks for all your help and assistance as usual.”



“Great food today thanks.”



‘The feedback on the lunches and breakfasts has been superb – we’ll be ordering much more with you.”



“My MD just popped into see me and asked me to send his thanks to you for the lunch – he hasn’t done that with our previous caterer ever before….”



About Business Brasserie

Business Brasserie is a professional surrey caterers, and has created a niche for themselves, established associations and savoir faire with organisations and customers who have patronized us. We have been catering in Surrey for institutional, public, private, meetings and special events for over a decade, and are extremely proud of the fact that we can be relied upon to deliver premium and exquisite food delightfully arranged and delivered at all times.



Business Brasserie has been purchased by Owen Brothers and is relocating to a purpose built, state-of-the-art, commercial kitchen on the borders of Surrey. Both businesses complement each other well and the prospect of merging both teams to enhance our services is really exciting. We assure our clients that there will not be any difference in the order process and look forward to maintaining exceptional service and deliver quality food by utilizing the expertise of our skillful and qualified teams.



We have also purchased a new fleet of eco-friendly vehicles that will facilitate us to improve our delivery service, make urgent and rapid deliveries to our clients who require their orders without undue delay.



Please visit http://www.businessbrasserie.com for additional information pertaining to all our products and services.



Shehan Goonetillake

Managing Director

Business Brasserie

+44 208 675 2905