Business Card Maker 6.0 - Revolutionarily Simple App to Design and Print Your Business Cards

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/23/2013 -- AMS Software announces the release of the new major version for Business Card Maker – a convenient application for creating premium quality business cards and badges. The latest technology is at hand for effortless card design and professional printing. Business Card Maker 6.0 includes a brand-new paper management module that lets the user print on any kind of paper or cardstock.



Business Card Maker from AMS Software is a dedicated application for fast business card design and printing. It lets anyone create a professional-looking business card in a couple of minutes - no design background and skills are required.



The main features of Business Card Maker 6.0



-150+ premade templates for various business areas

-wizard-driven process of designing the card

-integrated database to store contact details

-rich toolkit for editing text blocks and graphics

-high quality printing for any paper or cardstock



Business Card Maker has presets for common card sizes typical for the US and Europe. Entering custom dimensions is possible, too. Having chosen the size, consider the layout. The software has a collection of themed templates for corporate and personal business cards.



The fastest way to make the card is fill the standard fields with your own data, and add the company logo. All templates are easy to customize.



Many are finding that a major advantage of Business Card Maker over professional graphics software is the ease of use while working with layers, moving and resizing images. The program interface is intuitive, most operations are performed with drag & drop.



Another feature is the integrated database that will store the data about the company and each employee. This allows details to be entered once, and later just select the company or person to apply their contact details on different layout templates automatically. In large corporations and design studios, using the database will save a lot of time when making any number of business cards.



An important update in Business Card Maker 6.0 is the new paper manager.



It supports the majority of common paper sizes with recommended margin settings, and allows the user to add new paper types with required dimensions. Thanks to the paper manager it is now possible to create a perfect print layout for any type of paper or cardstock. In the print module you can set the space between cards and add markers for easy cutting. Print business cards right from the program, or save card projects and print layouts in RGB or CMYK.



Pricing and Availability



Business Card Maker 6.0 works on Windows XP, Vista, 7, and 8. The program is available in three versions: Personal (29.95 USD), Enterprise (39.95 USD) and Studio (49.95 USD). Enterprise and Studio are multi-user licenses and allow commercial use . Further information about the licenses is available on the order page.



Links:

Product page: http://business-card-maker.com

Download page: http://business-card-maker.com/download.php

Screenshots: http://business-card-maker.com/screens.php



About AMS Software

AMS Software specializes in developing software for image editing and graphic design, providing solutions for professional photographers, design studios and print shops. It also offers a series of consumer-level programs for digital photo artwork. For more information, visit the company website at http://ams-photo-software.com.