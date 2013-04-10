Business Cards with a Flashy Twist - New Stylish Metallic Foil Cards from 4OVER4.COM

Long Island, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/10/2013 -- Leading online printer 4OVER4.COM has launched a new metallic foil cards product available in gold and silver foil. Metallic foil cards create an opulent, big-business feel when compared to traditional paper cards and have been shown to attract customers more. 4OVER4.COM is a leader among online printing companies and a provider of quality digital and offset online printing services including mailing labels printing, newsletters printing, invitation printing, and other custom printing applications.



Metallic foil business cards use gold or silver foil finishing with great corporate artwork to make the cards “come to life” with a “big business feel” which makes a longer-lasting effect on potential customers. Leading NY business printer 4OVER4.COM now provides metallic foil business cards printing for customers in silver or gold foil, 2" x 3.5" sizes, and 16pt silk laminated (with optional rounded corners) metallic foil business cards in quantities of between 500 and 25,000 prints. 4OVER4.COM provides metallic foil printing on front, back or both sides – single color option per project.



"Metallic foil is a great and creative way to make business cards stand out - printing silver or gold metallic foil cards adds an opulent feel to cards and gives businesses an advantage because customers are attracted to the cards," said a company representative.



For more information about Metallic Foil business cards printing or for any updates or inquiries, please visit 4over4.com/printing/metallic-foil-business-cards, email support (at) 4over4 (dot) com or call the 4OVER4.COM customer care line on 1-718-932-2700.



About 4OVER4.om

Online printing company 4OVER4.COM, an NYC printing firm, is a green printing company that serves tens of thousands of clients nationally and whose printing New York facility began operations in 1999.4OVER4.COM provides unmatched technical and customer support and instant online pricing and ordering for full color printing services since 1999, 4OVER4.COM has offered free expert file review and free online proofs without any obligation to purchase. As a green printing company, we are strongly oriented towards sustainable environmental renewal, and we are happy to lead the way with environmentally and socially responsible printing practices and projects among national as well as New York Printers.