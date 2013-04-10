Business Cash Advances for South Florida & Outer Areas

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/10/2013 -- Offering solutions to Florida businesses hit by the credit crisis, CashAdvanceMiami.com is the answer for funding despite tight lending from banks. "South Florida was hit particularly hard by the lending crisis," said the company's Funding Manager Cyril Eskenazi. "But that doesn't have to stop a business from growing. We give Miami Small Business Loans and Florida Cash Advance Loans to merchants who need them."



Cash Advance Miami is focused on South Florida businesses and has been giving Miami Business Loans and assisting customers with their immediate loan needs for years. They provide an alternative to traditional loans much faster than going to a banking institution or trying to raise money from investors. "Even help for Fort Lauderdale Cash Advance is available. We're here to serve area businesses with a Merchant Cash Advance Miami," added Eskenazi.



The benefits to these Alternative Business Loans are simplified loan applications, fast approval, direct deposit and a seventy-five percent approval rating. Similar to a payday loan, bad credit and previous denials are okay with the market leaders at CashAdvanceMiami.com. Their services are based on the individual payday loan market and work in exactly the same fashion. While individual payday loans are based on income, these cash advance loans are based on a percentage of monthly sales. That means that these Merchant Cash Advance Loan stipulations are flexible on credit scores. CashAdvanceMiami rarely asks for collateral against their loans. This simplifies the loan process and allows the Cash Advance Loan Money to be wired to customers within 48 hours of their application.



"There's no need to allow the banks to sum up the financial viability of a business anymore," said Smith. "We have several alternative lending institutions that are ready to lend money right now at competitive rates on all our loan products."



Traditional banks and lending institutions are increasingly leery of lending money to small businesses and start-ups, and when they do, the interest rates and fees are incredibly high. To get approved they need detailed business plans and defined parameters for success. For businesses that are just starting, the expense of creating a business plan and ensuring viability in an unstable market can be overwhelming. It was for that very reason, the South Florida based company offers Miami Cash Advance Loans that are non-standard, fast and unsecured.



CashAdvanceMiami.com is located at 990 Biscane Blvd., in Miami, Florida 33132.



