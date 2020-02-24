Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/24/2020 -- Cement Paints Market: Introduction



Cement paints are water-based paints that do not require oil or any other organic matter, as cement acts as the base. Cement is the primary component of cement paints. It is responsible for durability and hardness of the painted surface.

Cement paints are used for exterior and interior cemented surfaces, and all types of masonry surfaces such as multistoried buildings, houses, bridges, and dams. Major companies operating in the cement paints market are investing in development of a wide range of colors and shades to meet service conditions, methods of application, performance, and economic requirements of customers.



Key Drivers of Global Cement Paints Market



Cement paints are extensively used by general public and government departments & establishments. These paints offer good protection to all kinds of masonry surfaces from ultraviolet rays.

The cement paints market is driven by the increase in demand for these paints in various building & construction activities, as these paints offer painted walls and surfaces protection from severe climatic conditions such as heat, rain, humidity, and salt atmosphere near seashores. Cement paints prevent growth of fungus and bacteria on masonry surfaces, along with good color and appearance.

The cement paints market is expected to create opportunities in government and public sectors such as railways, defense, electricity boards, contractors, and architectural and engineering enterprises



Epoxy Resin Segment to Offer Lucrative Opportunities to Global Market



Epoxy cement paint contains epoxy resin as a binder, a strong and sturdy substance that helps the final paint to be more resistant to damage, chemicals, and moisture. It also offers good binding properties to paints.

Acrylic is the majorly used resin type in cement paints; however, the typical acrylic-based cement paint is not suitable for horizontal surfaces such as floor and slabs for long period of time due to the constant pressure on horizontal concrete surfaces. Therefore, it is important to use a sealer to help preserve the life of the paint for the application of acrylic cement paints on concrete. This further enhances the overall cost.

Commercial Segment to Drive Cement Paints Market



Cement paint can be applied on exterior as well as interior walls of various industrial, public, and commercial buildings or infrastructure, owing to its low prices and offered benefits. It is essentially painted on the exterior wall surface for preventing water penetration and reducing dirt collection. Cement paint is suitable for coating concrete as well as decorating indoor and outdoor walls.

Asia Pacific to Hold Significant Share of Global Cement Paints Market



In terms of region, the global cement paints market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

Asia Pacific is likely to offer lucrative opportunities to the market during the forecast period. Growth in the industrial sector and rise in constructions activities in countries of Asia Pacific are expected to boost the consumption of cement paints in the region.

The market in North America is anticipated to expand at a significant pace in the near future, owing to the presence of a well-established construction industry in the region. Furthermore, growth in the commercial sector and renovation activities in the region are estimated to boost the consumption of cement paints in North America.

Expansion in the building & construction sector in countries of Middle East & Africa is projected to propel the demand for various construction materials. This, in turn, is likely to boost the demand for cement paints in the region.



Key Players Operating in Market



Major companies operating in the cement paints market are focusing on innovation and technology advancement. Large number of companies are developing different colors and varieties of cement paints.



Key players operating in the global cement paints market include:



JSW

Tata Pigments

JKG Paints

Johnson Paints

Nova Paints & Chemicals

Asian Paints