Business Check Printing Software: EzCheckPrinting Supports Multiple Accounts with One Flat Rate

Louisville, KY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/29/2013 -- EzCheckPrinting Software now offers the capability print checks for multiple bank accounts at no extra fee. Halfpricesoft.com, an innovative check software developer recently announced the release of the new edition of this check writer is trusted and used by thousands of businesses. It allows users to design and write the professional checks with logo on blank stock with just a few simple clicks in house. Businesses, non-profits and accountants are welcome to download this business check printing software and try it free before purchase at halfpricesoft.com.



With the new version, users can reduce the time typically required to set up multiple accounts. Also, a new duplicate account function was added to the latest version. Users can now add a new account quickly and easily by copying account the setting, check layout and other data from the an existing account.



"Many of the best ideas for our check writer software come from our customers input or ideas," explains Dr. Ge, President and Founder of ezPaycheck. “We are constantly improving ezCheckPrinting software and are confident that this check writer will save time and money for more businesses."



EzCheckPrinting Software is available for only $39 per installation, including features for printing checks on blank check stocks. Users can also get this check writing software and blank stock for at $0 through online special offers.



Known for affordability and ease-of-use, ezCheckPrinting check writing software is highly popular with small to mid-sized corporations, government agencies, non-profits and financial institutions. Other recent improvements include QuickBooks Virtual Printer, database backup and restore features.



We recommend users considering the purchase of ezCheckPrinting software download and try this new version at http://www.halfpricesoft.com/check_printing_software_download.asp with no cost and no obligation.



The innovative features of this check printing software include:



- Add a company logo and other customizable design features for a professional, corporate look to company checks in house.

- Easy to use and learn, even for customers who don’t have an accounting or IT background

- No limit to the number of accounts that can be used

- Write an unlimited number of checks

- Prints MICR characters accepted by most banks (for use with laser printers) — users no longer need to order expensive checks pre-printed with bank information

- Use blank check stock or pre-printed checks in check-on-top, check-in-middle, or check-on-bottom formats

- Include signature image on checks to save time signing checks

- Customizable report features that are easy to use

- Save time by printing multiple checks with one click

- Export and import of check data for use with ezTimeSheet, Excel file, QuickBooks, Microsoft Money, and other accounting software.



Priced at $39 (FREE through online special offers), ezCheckPrinting is affordable for any business. Customers can make sure the check software is right for their company without obligation before purchasing.



To start the free test drive, please visit http://www.halfpricesoft.com/product_ezCheck.asp



About halfpricesoft.com

Halfpricesoft.com is a leading provider of innovative 1099, W2 and Payroll Software solutions for accountants and small to medium size businesses. And its popular business and personal Check printing software can save user both time and money.