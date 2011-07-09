Business Check Website Offers Business Checks at Massively Reduced Prices- 50% Less Than Ordering From a Bank

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/09/2011 -- Clients’ impression of a business comes down to the little things. From a simple email to a check in the mail, impressions are made with every interaction, and each impression must be carefully monitored if a business hopes to succeed.



Checks are often the most overlooked and underestimated part of a business’s brand. Checks often have more interaction with clients than the actual business owners do, so it’s essential to have professional business checks that speak to the integrity of a business’s products or service.



“Order Company Checks” was created to give businesses the option of buying professional and customizable checks at massive discounts (often as much as 50%), allowing even those businesses on a budget to send the right message to their clientele. They boast a wide selection of discount business checks and they provide reputable resources for users to find the cheapest checks on the market.



Checks can be customized with company logos, printed with pictures or images as a background (which the client uploads themselves), and even having the checks printed on recycled paper. According to the website: “Your clients will never know the difference, and your employees will still feel that your business is a professional, high quality one, and they never even have to know you paid a discount price for your business checks.”



The website also provides resources for:



- Payroll checks

- Custom checks

- Deluxe checks

- 3 per page checks

- Recycled checks



The site was originally created from the owners’ own personal struggle with banks and their high prices for business checks: “After seeing that the checks I received were even better than the ones from my bank and a fraction of the cost, I realized that I should make a site and share what I learned and help others save money on their business banking supplies,” says the website’s owner.



More than supplying a one-stop guide for finding cheap business checks, the website also gives its users tons of articles and resources for creating, customizing, and allocating the absolute best checks for their business regardless of their budget or needs.



So far “Order Company Checks” has received rave reviews from the business community. It has already helped hundreds of businesses save thousands of dollars on their business checks while helping them to look professional in the process.



To learn more about Order Company Checks, or to see their wide variety of business checks online, please visit: http://www.ordercompanychecks.com/discount/