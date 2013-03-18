Business Check Writer: Users Can Now Print Customized Check Easily with EzCheckPrinting Software

Louisville, KY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/18/2013 -- Designed with user’s needs in mind, popular check writing software ezCheckPrinting from Halfpricesoft.com lets small businesses customize check layouts, set-up and print checks on blank stock quickly, and eliminates need for expensive pre-printed checks. In response to users’ requests, the latest new version allows users to customize the check stubs too.



With this new feature, users can move and edit any field on stubs and on check easily. They can even add the new field to display more information. This new feature makes it easier for small businesses to print the compatible checks with logo for QuickBooks, Quicken, Microsoft Money and other software.



"Many best ideas of our software are from our customers," said Halfpricesoft.com founder Dr. Ge. “That's why we always believe our customers, the real users, are the best members of our developing team."



EzCheckPrinting check writer has been in market for nearly one decade and is being trusted by thousands of users. A key attraction is that it’s so user friendly that business owners and managers without accounting background can run the software and save time. The new edition increase ezCheckPrinting’s already user-friendly nature, making it even easier to use.



ezCheckPrintingcheque software is compatible with Windows 8 system, Windows 7, XP, Me, 2000, 2003 and Vista system without internet connection. New users can download and try this software free athttp://www.halfpricesoft.com/check_printing_software_download.asp



The main features include:



- Add a company logo and other customizable design features for a professional, corporate look to company checks

- Easy to use and learn, even for people who don’t have an accounting or IT background

- No limit to the number of accounts that can be used

- Write an unlimited number of checks

- Prints MICR characters accepted by most banks (for use with laser printers) — no need to order expensive checks pre-printed with bank information

- Use blank check stock or pre-printed checks in check-on-top, check-in-middle, or check-on-bottom formats

- Include signature image on checks to save time signing checks

- Customizable report features that are easy to use

- Save time by printing multiple checks with one click

- Export and import of check data for use with ezTimeSheet, Excel file, QuickBooks, Microsoft Money, and other accounting software.



Check printing software developer halfpricesoft.com believes small business software should be easy-to-use and straight-forward. Users can install and run this software easily without wasting time on manual.



Known for affordability (from $39 per installation, free through TrialPay offer) and ease-of-use, ezCheckPrinting check writing software can save time and money for any business. To learn more about ezCheckPrinting check writing software and the current free offers, customers can visit http://www.halfpricesoft.com/product_ezCheck.asp



About halfpricesoft.com

Founded in 2003, Halfpricesoft.com has established itself as a leader in meeting the software needs of small businesses around the world with its payroll software, employee attendance tracking software, check printing software, W2 software, 1099 software and barcode generating software. It continues to grow with its philosophy that small business owners need affordable, user friendly, super simple, and totally risk-free software.