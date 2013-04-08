Business Coach, Nathan R Mitchell, Launches Product to Help Business Owners Recession Proof Their Business

Tulsa, OK -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/08/2013 -- Nathan R Mitchell recently conducted a private workshop titled “Maximizing Business Results in any Economy.” The workshop was held for the Tulsa CPA Firm, Minert & Associates, their clients and guests.



“The positive response to the workshop was overwhelming – so much that I felt compelled to make the content available to anyone who needs it,” says Mitchell.



And in today’s tough economic environment, anything that can help a business increase its results and maximize revenues is welcomed with “open arms.”



“Regardless of economic, political or market conditions, businesses must drive bottom-line results,” says Mitchell. “There are so many things outside or our control as business owners. But regardless, despite adverse conditions, there will always be businesses that thrive and businesses that don’t.”



Nathan R Mitchell is the founder and owner of Clutch Consulting, a Tulsa business coaching company. He’s been working with business owners and other career professionals since 2010. He is also the author of three books: Give Me the Ball: Winning the Game of Entrepreneurship; Turn That Frown Upside Down: Discover Meaning & Fulfillment in the Workplace; and Growing Businesses & Empowering People.



In “Maximizing Business Results in any Economy,” Nathan shows business owners how to survive in the midst of adversity, as well as key strategies on how to excel in any economy.



In this program, Nathan reveals...



- What the current business climate is really like

- The 5 critical keys to success in business today

- The 5 mistakes you must avoid

- The importance of beliefs in building the business

- How to discover your “sweet spot” by aligning what drives your economic engine with purpose and excellence

- How to move toward your ideal client



An attendee to Nathan’s live event, had this to say:



“I recently attended a workshop ‘Maximizing Business Results in any Economy’ with Nathan Mitchell. It was awesome! I came thinking I was going to spend a casual afternoon learning how to sell and how to grow my business; instead, Nathan showed me the true root for success in my business. I’ve continued to reflect on many of Nathan’s ideas since the workshop. Not only is this completely transforming my business, it’s taking my team in a whole new direction! I look forward to more of Nathan’s events.” – Ashley W., Business Owner



“Just putting one of these strategies into action can help you increase your results,” says Mitchell. “And for a limited time, I’m also throwing in two special bonuses for those who are committed to building their business.”



To learn more about how you can get “Maximizing Business Results in any Economy,” on DVD, simply visit the following link:

http://clutchconsulting.simplelander.com