Business Communication Simplified: HTCS Improves Their Phone Systems and Mobile Application

Toronto, ON -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/27/2013 -- As the world of business evolves, communication is one of the most important elements that must evolve alongside it. HTCS, a telecommunications company, is pleased to announce they have recently improved their business phone systems services, including their smartphone application, HTCS SIPTEL Mobile. These new revolutions for their business services demonstrate their commitment to providing efficient and state-of-the-art telecommunications services to their clients.



HTCS is a solid name in telecommunications, with a history dating back to 1977. They provide services to small-medium businesses. Their services consist of a variety of products, including business phone systems, Cisco IP Phones, handsets, call accounting software and more. With technicians on call 24/7, HTCS provides unmatched customer service and is the one-stop solution for businesses. As an advantage partner to Avaya, Nortel and Cisco, they have a full range of services to suite any business.



HTCS' business phone systems recently received an update in quality and service, especially the SIPTEL Mobile client app. The app allows users to make free phone calls to any phone to very inexpensive calls to any individual around the world. The app works with a smartphone to make calls over the internet, bypassing traditional mobile operators, and in turn, saving the caller money. This is an affordable alternative to expensive mobile phone plans for businesses that must phone international clients often. The app works over the internet via WI-FI or the 3G/4G networks, on phones running Andorid, iOS or WindowsMobile operating systems.



For more information about HTCS and all of its business services, please visit http://htcs.net/



Contact: Charles Clark

Tel: 416-444-5265

Email: cclarke@htcs.net