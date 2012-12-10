Business Credit Ally Helps Business Owners Get Business Credit

Tampa, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/10/2012 -- Business Credit Ally has released a first of its kind cash and credit access system for business owners. The Business Credit and Funding Suite provides business owners easy access to financing options of all kinds for their businesses.



“Access to money has always been one of the biggest challenges a business owner faces,” says Nick Bentley CEO of Business Credit Ally.



“Through the business funding suite entrepreneurs can quickly access the cash and credit they need to grow their business.”



The Business Credit and Funding Suite offers over 400 financing sources and over 30 different funding sources. Virtually every type of known legitimate financing source is available through the business funding suite.



Business Credit is available through the funding suite with no personal credit check or personal guarantee required. “Our clients can easily be approved for well over $50,000 in business credit within their first 6 months using their funding suite. And this credit is with major merchants business owners frequently use,” says Bentley.



Plus business credit is only one of many financing options available. SBA loans, factoring loans, equipment loans, credit lines, merchant cash advances, and many more are all available through the Business Cash Machine. Business owners can secure new financing with one-click access and easy online approvals. Plus the funding suite provides concierge coaching clients to help business owners through the approval process.



About Business Credit Ally

The Business Credit and Funding Suite has finally given business owners access to the funds they need to grow and expand their businesses.



To learn more about the exclusive Business Credit and Funding Suite you can visit www.businesscreditally.com or call 855 249 2050.



Nick Bentley

Business Credit Ally

www.businesscreditally.com

http://businesscreditally.com/about-bca/

Tampa, Florida