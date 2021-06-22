Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/22/2021 -- Latest business intelligence report released on Global Business Credit Insurance Market, covers different industry elements and growth inclinations that helps in predicting market forecast. The report allows complete assessment of current and future scenario scaling top to bottom investigation about the market size, % share of key and emerging segment, major development, and technological advancements. Also, the statistical survey elaborates detailed commentary on changing market dynamics that includes market growth drivers, roadblocks and challenges, future opportunities, and influencing trends to better understand Business Credit Insurance market outlook.



List of Key Players Profiled in the study includes market overview, business strategies, financials, Development activities, Market Share and SWOT analysis:

Atradius (Netherlands), Coface (France), Zurich Insurance Group (Switzerland), Credendo Group (Belgium), QBE Insurance (Australia), Cesce (Spain), EULER HERMES (A Allianz Company) (Germany), Marsh Inc. (United States), Aon (United Kingdom), AXA (France)



Brief Overview on Business Credit Insurance:

Business credit insurance provides cover for businesses if customers who owe money for services or products do not pay their debts, or pay them later than the payment terms dictate. It gives businesses the confidence to extend credit to new customers and improves access to funding, often at more competitive rates. Business credit insurance is for products and services that are due within 12 months. COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the demand for business credit insurance. This can be attributed to the increased uncertainty and protectionism in global trade, which is set to boost demand for business credit insurance.



Key Market Trends:

Rapidly Growing International Business Volumes



Opportunities:

The Shift in the Distribution of Insurance towards Digitalization and Technology Platforms Presents Huge Opportunities in the Business Credit Insurance Space



Market Growth Drivers:

Exponential Growth in International Business across the Globe

Increasing Demand for Business Credit Insurance Coverage So As To Ensure Protection against Unique Export Risks

COVID-19 Pandemic Has Boosted the Demand for Business Credit Insurance



Challenges:

Rising Concern about Fraudulent Policies as well as Claims



Segmentation of the Global Business Credit Insurance Market:

by Enterprise Size (SMEs, Large Enterprises), Distribution Channel (Companies, Brokers/Agents, Online, Others), Coverage (Commercial risk, Political risk), End User (Manufacturers, Traders, Service Providers)



The research report shares knowledgeable insights with regards to key industrial Value chain and interesting elements of global Business Credit Insurance market. It features end-use ventures that directly impact the development cycle of the market during the forecast period. Major players in global Business Credit Insurance business can utilize this study as an incredible asset to catch the market force and distinguish the shifts in consumer demand in near future.



Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

- APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

- Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

- North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

- South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

- MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)



Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical data – 2016-2020

The base year for estimation – 2020

Recent Estimated Year – 2021

Forecast period** – 2021 to 2026 [** unless otherwise stated]



Summarized Extracts from TOC of Global Business Credit Insurance Market Study

Chapter 1: Exclusive Summary of the Business Credit Insurance market

Chapter 2: Objective of Study and Research Scope the Business Credit Insurance market

Chapter 3: Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis

Chapter 4: Market Segmentation by Type, End User and Region/Country 2016-2026

Chapter 5: Decision Framework

Chapter 6: Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges

Chapter 7: Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 8: Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



