A new business intelligence report released by Advance Market Analytics with title Global Business Credit Insurance Market Insights, Forecast to 2025.This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Global Business Credit Insurance Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development.

Major Players in Market are:

Atradius (Netherlands), Coface (France), Zurich Insurance Group (Switzerland), Credendo Group (Belgium), QBE Insurance (Australia), Cesce (Spain), EULER HERMES (A Allianz Company) (Germany), Marsh Inc. (United States), Aon (United Kingdom) and AXA (France).

What is Business Credit Insurance?

Business credit insurance provides cover for businesses if customers who owe money for services or products do not pay their debts, or pay them later than the payment terms dictate. It gives businesses the confidence to extend credit to new customers and improves access to funding, often at more competitive rates. Business credit insurance is for products and services that are due within 12 months. COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the demand for business credit insurance. This can be attributed to the increased uncertainty and protectionism in global trade, which is set to boost demand for business credit insurance.

Business Credit Insurance Market Segmentation and Market Data Breakdown:

Enterprise Size (SMEs, Large Enterprises), Distribution Channel (Companies, Brokers/Agents, Online, Others), Coverage (Commercial risk, Political risk), End User (Manufacturers, Traders, Service Providers)

Market Growth Drivers

- Exponential Growth in International Business across the Globe



Influencing Trend

- Rapidly Growing International Business Volumes



Restraints

- An Availability of Alternate Policy Options such As Self Insurance



Opportunities

- The Shift in the Distribution of Insurance towards Digitalization and Technology Platforms Presents Huge Opportunities in the Business Credit Insurance Space



Challenges

- Rising Concern about Fraudulent Policies as well as Claims



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Data Sources & Methodology



The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Business Credit Insurance Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry's value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.



In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company's Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.



