Business Custom Printed Labels - New Expanded Range on Offer from 4OVER4.COM

4OVER4.COM standard custom labels are now available in over 50 standard shaped rectangles, squares, circles and ovals all in high quality paper types including standard uncoated label, standard semi-gloss label and standard hi-gloss label. 4OVER4.COM customers can also take advantage of 12 different sizes for the standard labels including: .375" x 1", .5" x 2", .625" x 1.875", .75" x 2.25", .75" x 3.5", .875" x 3.375", 1" x 1", 1" x 1.25", 1" x 2", 1" x 2.625", 1" x 4" and 1.25" x 2.375". Customers can also enjoy 25-25,000 prints available with each order and take advantage of 4OVER4's leading 25 minimums on standard custom labels.



For customers who want even more options and value, 4OVER4 also offers premium custom labels with over 25 paper types and any size labels from 2" x 2" to 11" x 17" (in 1/4" increments). Customers going for the premium labels also stand to benefit from the high value perks including labels pre-cut to size as individual pieces, leading 25 minimums, standard with square corners or optional 3/8" rounded corners, same day turnarounds, and over 25 amazing paper types including White uncoated, white semi gloss, white hi gloss, white vinyl (permanent), white vinyl (repositionable), clear vinyl (repositionable), clear matte (permanent), white static cling, clear static cling, fluorescent red, fluorescent yellow, fluorescent green, fluorescent pink, fluorescent orange, pastel blue, 8pt mailable postcard, silver foil, goil foil, pastel green, pastel pink, pastel yellow, orange, brown kraft, pink, blue, yellow and green.



“4OVER4.COM now provides more than 50 types of standard custom labels and over 25 premium custom labels for businesses. As always, our customers can be sure that they will enjoy the same low price high quality guarantee that they have come to love about our online printing services,” said a company spokesperson.



For more information on the 4OVER4.COM custom printed labels, or for any updates or inquiries, please visit www.4over4.com, email support@4over4.com or call the 4over4.com customer care line on 1 718 932 2700 (available M – F, 10am – 6pm EST)



About 4OVER4.COM

Online printing company 4OVER4.COM, an NYC printing firm, is a green printing company that serves tens of thousands of clients nationally and whose printing New York facility began operations in 1999. 4OVER4.COM provides unmatched technical and customer support and instant online pricing and ordering for full color printing services. Since 1999, 4OVER4.COM has offered free expert file review and free online proofs without any obligation to purchase. As a green printing company, we are strongly oriented towards sustainable environmental renewal, and we are happy to lead the way with environmentally and socially responsible printing practices and projects among national as well as New York Printers.