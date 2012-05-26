New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/26/2012 -- The concept for Worldlink-Now was created in August 2011. Numerous ideas were thought out, but there was a never-ending stream of obstacles that had to be overcome. However, after great effort and persistence by the developer, the site was established on December 1, 2011, and launched internationally April 14, 2012 to accept business listings. This website is designed to help millions of people, and their businesses worldwide, and should be around for generations to come. A recent article sites that this website can get over 1200 serious shopping visitors per day.



At the business directory you can advertise your business with an advanced business listing that provides a BUSINESS icon. The BUSINESS icon is on the dashboard for the business owner who listed. Once payment is made, it is coded specific to the business listing automatically by the website. The business owner can then copy and paste the icon to their website, and it will link back to their specific business listing providing unparallelled convenience for the client’s additional marketing efforts. In addition to the BUSINESS Icon, the business listings offer numerous ways to include photos with unlimited text that you can preview before you order. A picture is worth a 1000 words, and the site provides you with the ability to “see is what you get before you order”.



As an introductory offer, you can obtain a lifetime national business listing in your country for the incredibly low price of 12.00 USD. There is no recurring charge to list your business after the initial payment, but the rates could go up in the future, so the company urges you to take advantage of this advertising service immediately. For the $12.00 fee all directory new clients will get a business listing with 1 picture up front, and up to 19 still images in back. To sweeten the deal, they are also offering an optional slide-show and slider with more additional pictures at no extra cost. This offer includes unlimited text.



About Worldlink-Now

Worldlink-Now was designed to bring businesses together from around the world for the services that they provide with thousands of categories. Based in the USA, the business listing, service provides premium value added services such as Hotel Reservations, and a roommate and apartment hunting service for people living in the USA, Canada, or the UK. Finally, their flexible system offers the ability for your paid listing to have unlimited text, numerous pictures in the forms of a slideshow and slider, and additional enhancements for your advertising needs.



If you want better advertising results and to take advantage of their special offers you are invited to visit WorldLink-Now at there website here: http://www.worldlink-now.com