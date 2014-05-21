Business Edge Magazine Features Shelter Modular Inc. President Harold Clifford to Learn More About the Company's New Vision and Growth

Aldergrove, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2014 -- In the current issue of Business Edge magazine, reporter Tom Keyser profiles Harold Clifford, the President and General Manager of Shelter Modular Inc., which is a manufacturer and supplier of both wood framed and steel, custom modular solutions. Readers of the magazine learn more about Harold Clifford, the Company, the new investment group as well as how they have become one of the most respected Modular Manufacturers in Western Canada.



Shelter Modular Inc., which is a designer, manufacturer and supplier of both wood framed and steel, custom modular solutions, has gone from strength to strength while other companies have struggled in a troubled economic climate. The manufacturer has shown that no matter what economic problems the world is facing, if you are focused and have a good quality product then a company can succeed and prosper.



With the introduction of the all steel dorm units for the Oil and Gas industry, Shelter Modular showed the world this was a company that can keep up with the times and provide the commercial sector with quality affordable products. The feedback they received from the Oil and Gas industry backed up what everyone already knew, Shelter Modular are leaders in modular solutions.



In the feature with Business Edge magazine, Harold Clifford, who trained as an architectural technologist says the future is exciting for the company, which plans to expand on its reputation and take the business to the next level.



When asked what service sector would the new and improved Shelter Modular Inc. provide, he responded by revealing the new entity designs would service a whole range of businesses and organisation. These included commercial offices, workforce residential housing, mining operations office, construction site offices, remote health-care facilities, multi-family residential housing, hotels, childcare centres and schools.



To read the full interview with Harold Clifford and learn more about the man behind one of the best known Shelter Modular manufacturers and find out what makes him tick then please visit Business Edge magazine here http://www.businessedge.ca/articles/view/shelter-boss-builds-on-solid-foundation or to learn more about the company and the services and the products that they have on offer then please visit http://www.sheltermodular.com



About Shelter Modular Inc.

Shelter Modular Inc. is a manufacturer and supplier of both wood framed and steel, custom modular solutions. Shelter services the Oil and Gas and Mining Industries, First Nations Communities, Schools, Caterers, Work Force Housing Providers, Forestry Companies, Institutions, Government as well as Construction Firms. They also produce, sell and rent office units throughout BC and Western Canada.



For Further information and interview contact:



Company: Shelter Modular Inc.

Located in Aldergrove BC Canada

Media contact: Larry J Clark (Senior Sales Account Manager)

larry@sheltermodular.com