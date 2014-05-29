Business Excellence Features QC Software as Leading Warehouse Control System Solution

Cincinnati, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/29/2014 -- QC Software is featured in the current issue of Business Excellence magazine. The manufacturing journalist and author, Thomas R. Cutler, explored how the lag time of cloud based warehouse management systems are driving more distribution centers to warehouse control systems (WCS). According to Jerry List, Vice President of QC Software, a Tier 1 warehouse control systems solutions provider, suggested, “Even the best WMS has a brief lag time in transmitting of instructions to a high-speed sortation system. There are simply too many warehouses with tens of thousands of decisions being made daily that require split-second timing.”



List explained that there is a place for both warehouse management systems (WMS) and warehouse control systems (WCS). Often a WCS executes instructions provided by an upper-level host system, such as an enterprise resource planning (ERP) system or a WMS system. Tier-one WCS software provides advanced management capabilities including inventory control, resource scheduling and order management. The best-of-breed WCS systems are modular in nature, easily configurable and platform independent, with a scalable architecture to satisfy the needs of any size warehouse.



June 10th at Noon EST there will be a comprehensive discussion about when to choose WCS or WMS. The webinar is free of charge and hosted by QC Software. To register, go to: http://www.qcsoftware.com/register.



Business Excellence is a monthly business magazine for executive managers, published by Standards and Quality and for more than 15 years they have supported all types of businesses striving for business excellence through the implementation of quality management and investments in human capital. Business Excellence publishes only exclusive materials about owners and CEOs of successful companies, consultants, coaches, and managers focused on the development and improvement of their operating management systems.



QC Software (http://www.qcsoftware.com) is recognized as an industry leader in providing software solutions for order fulfillment and distribution centers. The innovative software solutions help customers in North America and Europe to streamline warehouse operations with the lowest total cost of ownership in the industry. Warehouse managers realize increased system productivity and dependability.



About QC Software, Inc.

QC Enterprise, the premier software product suite, is the result of extensive research, development, and rigorous testing. It is a proven product that provides benefits to leading manufacturers, retailers, and direct sales organizations. This complete integrated warehouse control system is configurable, scalable, and modular to suit a wide-range of user requirements. QC Software customers gain a competitive edge in today’s complex economy. Follow on Twitter @QCSoftware.



QC Software, Inc.

http://www.qcsoftware.com

Jerry List

Vice President

jerrylist@qcsoftware.com

513.469.1424