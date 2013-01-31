Business Excellence Magazine Looks at Food Supplier Document Management from TraceGains

Westminster, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/31/2013 -- In the current issue of Business Excellence magazine reported, “A leader in food industry supplier document management platform, TraceGains’ CEO, Gary Nowacki, suggested the paradigm has shifted and that full insight on supplier performance at the corporate, lot shipment, and ingredient attribute levels is the best methodology ensuring food safety and business information. This consolidated view of data typically resides in multiple departments, formats, and silos.”



Relying on quality and food safety departments to provide supplier performance feedback is no longer sufficient. Instead best practice food industry leaders are sharing an information platform with food safety quality assurance (FSQA) departments that provide real-time insights on supplier performance.



These data ensure that suppliers are meeting company specifications, compliant with all company business requirements (such as allergen, kosher, or halal documentation). Instead of evaluating supplier performance purely based on cost and on-time delivery, companies must further measure how well suppliers perform against other critical business needs.



Digitizing COAs and making them actionable has resulted in a 75 percent reduction in out-of-specification lots on the receiving dock. Since COAs are often analyzed even before the shipment arrives, companies can now reject shipments even before they are received, saving the supplier reverse logistics charges and returns processing. Manufacturing journalist, Thomas R. Cutler, who authored the feature article for Business Excellence also reported a significant reduction in ingredient variability which makes product output more consistent, thus increasing customer satisfaction.



It also reduces the cost of goods manufactured (COGM); the labor needed to check COAs is reduced and COAs are checked with accuracy and efficiency. Staff focused on clerical tasks, are redeployed to higher-value problem solving. Suppliers receive immediate and collaborative feedback so that they can make adjustments, improving the quality of products while also strengthening their partnerships with leading food manufacturers. Dangerous materials are immediately identified through continuous compliance monitoring, eliminating those materials and their suppliers from use.



TraceGains, Inc. (http://www.tracegains.com), founded in 1998, is for quality, purchasing, product development, and other departments who are burdened with manually managing suppliers and documents. TraceGains delivers full service supplier, compliance, and regulatory document management solutions. Unlike manual, ERP, or traditional document systems, TraceGains extracts data from documents and automatically takes action.



Actionable intelligence is quickly leveraged for supply chain and ingredient optimization. By automatically reducing ingredient variability, finished goods are more easily and cost-effectively produced, while the cost of poor quality is significantly reduced. Charge-backs and stock-outs are kept to a minimum; purchasing and negotiating power with suppliers is increased. Follow TraceGains on Twitter at @tracegains.



