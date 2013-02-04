Business Excellence Magazine Looks at Magliner

Standish, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/04/2013 -- Manufacturing journalist, Thomas R. Cutler recently contributed a feature article titled, “Best Practice in Distribution,” published in the current issue of Business Excellence. Cutler reported, “The beverage industry has seen an explosion of new products and SKUs in recent years as craft brewers assume a larger market share and electronic inventory management becomes more critical. These data result in a new complex reality about truck loading and delivery. As fuel costs rise, it is increasingly essential that distributors make effective use of space, manpower, and trucks. These factors have generated a need for more efficient and flexible delivery systems.”



Industry changes like warehouse automation, SKU proliferation, and an increase in alternative store types, along with workforce dynamics, combine to necessitate route distribution systems that increase productivity and decrease operating costs. New lift-pallet systems offer the biggest promise for supporting product innovation in the marketplace.



“The SKU proliferation has intersected with the need to speed up delivery by taking it out of the route drivers’ hands,” noted Greg Ecker, executive vice president of Magline. “Those companies which efficiently pre-pick and package the large number of different items in the warehouse differentiate themselves by meeting the growing demand for packaging variety.”



About Magline

Magline, Inc. (http://www.magliner.com) manufactures a complete line of innovative lightweight route distribution solutions under the Magliner brand. Magliner solutions are used in the beer, soft drink, food service, parcel delivery, home healthcare, and other distribution industries. Magline also offers implementation consulting and solutions for reducing service times and eliminating waste during deliveries. Magline, the manufacturer of the innovative CooLift Delivery System, allows distributors to deliver more product in less time, combining an easily maneuverable and high capacity hydraulic lifting truck with integrated plastic “half” pallets for improved safety and efficiency.



Founded in 1947, Magline continues to lead the industry in manufacturing hand trucks. The innovative designs of two-wheel hand trucks, convertible hand trucks, bulk delivery trucks, special application trucks, and ramps are durable and enhance workplace safety. D. Brian Law, Chairman and CEO, recently explained, “We believe it’s our responsibility to maintain and build on our legacy of value, quality, and innovation. We continue to develop safer and more efficient delivery products and systems.”



