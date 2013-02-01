Business Excellence Magazine Looks at Retail Handling Solutions

Falmouth, ME -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/01/2013 -- Manufacturing journalist, Thomas R. Cutler recently contributed a feature article titled, “Automation in Retailing,” published in the current issue of Business Excellence. Cutler reported, “Presenting products in attractive, neat, displays Automation with clear signage is a proven technique for increasing sales. Unfortunately, this is more difficult than it sounds, and rarely a concern at the manufacturing or distribution center level. Placing pallet loads on the floor can get messy and display requires constant attention and replenishment. Cardboard signage is often flimsy and almost never reusable.”



Shelf Stocking requires automation according to Brian McNamara, founder of Retail Handling Solutions, based in Falmouth, Maine. He concedes that the process is time consuming, labor intensive, and fraught with productivity road blocks and the potential for injury and product breakage. With all the advances made in other areas of the store, this key operation function has been largely ignored.



One solution is the ADS Box a product display and promotion system. It is a floor mounted, fully portable, four sided in-store display box which continuously repositions the remaining goods on a pallet at the convenient height of a shopping cart as the displayed products are removed by the consumer.



In addition to maintaining goods at a comfortable, convenient height, ADS Box also provides retailers with a 4-sided customizable “billboard” that can be used to further promote its contents. Shoppers are offered a bold, clear product message while never needing to bend or lift the goods into shopping carts. ADS Box is completely reusable, minimizes display material refuse and will last for years. Changing displays is simple and can be done in seconds. Products can be loaded into the display box with a fork truck, pallet stacker, or by hand. Stocking can be done on the store floor or out back. The box is easily moved by pallet truck around the store and just as easily transferred to a different store. The design is shopper friendly, store rugged, and requires almost no store maintenance.



Retail Handling Solutions (http://www.retailhandlingsolutions.com) is at the core of revolutionizing retail products handling. For nearly a century not much has changed in the way retailers stock shelves. The process is time-consuming, labor intensive, and fraught with productivity road blocks and the potential for injury, product breakage, and customer inconvenience.



About Southworth International Group

Southworth International Group is the parent of a family of companies whose mission is to make work faster, safer, and easier. Southworth’s roots date back more than a century. For much of this history, the company has been developing and supplying equipment that provides the many benefits of the practical application of ergonomics in the manufacturing and warehousing industries. Its divisions are widely recognized for their innovative approach to application engineering, extensive product offerings, and adaptability to exact customer requirements including service both before and after sales.



In more recent years, it has extended its focus to include the opportunity rich repetitive handling requirements of many retail operations. Store goods are handled multiple times, often in awkward positions and almost all operations are done over and over again. Safety problems are clearly an issue and applications to improve productivity abound. Recognizing that retail store operations are significantly different from manufacturing and somewhat different from warehousing, Retail Handling Solutions was created to concentrate the practical application of ergonomics on the specific circumstances of the retail work environment. Limited space, high volumes, thin margins, packaging necessities, as well as consideration for in-store shoppers and merchandising frequently require a unique approach to optimizing the productivity and safety of these stock handling applications.



