Business Excellence Magazine Profiles System Insights MTConnect and Big Data Technology

Berkeley, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/24/2013 -- Manufacturing journalist, Thomas R. Cutler recently contributed a feature article titled, “Listen to the Machine,” published in the Business Excellence Magazine. Cutler reported, “The MTConnect standard facilitates data collection vital for meaningful analysis of machine tool behavior. In 2007, a group at the Association for Manufacturing Technology (AMT) led by Paul Warndorf realized the need for a comprehensive standard to address the inability to collect data from manufacturing equipment.”



That was six years ago and various machine tool builders and controller manufacturers functioned as islands of automation, requiring proprietary methods to access their data. AMT enlisted the help of the University of California, Berkeley, to develop an open standard making data easily available; this development spurred a new generation of innovation in the manufacturing industry using the latest technologies, including ‘big data’.



An innovative combination of MTConnect and Big Data technology led to the first significant manufacturing analytic software; it debuted in 2008 at the International Manufacturing Technology Show (IMTS).



William Sobel, presently CEO at System Insights, was a visiting lecturer and researcher at the RADLAB back in 2007 and was asked to develop the standard. Sobel enlisted the assistance of Athulan Vijayaraghavan, who was working on his doctorate in mechanical engineering. Sobel architected and wrote the MTConnect standard with the goal of reducing the complexity and cost of shopfloor data collection and providing a common language for all manufacturing equipment.



By combining MTConnect and Big Data technology, Sobel and Vijayaraghavan pioneered an innovative and industry-first software solution and engagement model for Total Production Efficiency. Aptly named System Insights, these pioneers overcame the limitations of OEE by delivering significant economic benefits to the discrete manufacturing industry in all phases of a companies’ business cycle. Read the article in its entirety at http://www.bus-ex.com/article/listen-machine.



About System Insights

System Insights, based in Berkeley, California, with offices in Chennai, India, is a leading global supplier of manufacturing software in both machining based, discrete and process industries. Through the innovative combination of a comprehensive real-time data solution and multidimensional, complex reasoning technology, the SI flagship product - vimana - delivers predictive analytics solutions to improve client's efficiency, productivity, and profitability.



