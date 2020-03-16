Business Factoring Services from Texas Factoring Companies & Houston Invoice Factoring Companies Empower Businesses to Solve Cash Flow Problems

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/16/2020 -- Factoring companies in Houston TX like Catamount Funding, a premier invoice factoring company offering services across many regions of the US, are able to help small to medium-sized businesses increase their working capital through accounts receivables financing, purchase order financing, freight factoring, construction factoring, energy factoring, and many other related services like helping clients to manage their credit risk. Houston invoice factoring companies operate throughout regions across the US, so from coast to coast, waiting for weeks or even months for invoices to be paid by clients need not hold back investment or the day-to-day commitments every business owner faces. When time is spent worrying about when an invoice will be received, time is being lost on moving the core business forward. This is a key strength of business factoring, the experts at Catamount Funding can do what they do best, while the business owner can concentrate on what they do best, whether that is winning a new contract, being able to mobilize cash when a key supplier offers a discount, making sure payroll is on time so valuable staff are retained, or just taking a well-deserved break to recharge before the next busy season.



Selling on open credit to creditworthy accounts is a routine part of doing business, however, the delay from posting the invoice to receiving the payment can be a critical time when cash reserves are low. Selling invoices that are due in the future to Catamount Funding is one way to mitigate the issue without taking out a loan. Understanding that every client has a unique set of circumstances, Catamount Funding can consult over the telephone or set up a meeting to discuss options and come up with practical solutions. The timing might not coincide with a challenging time with cash flow, it may be that a growth opportunity presents itself and the business is ready to be elevated to the next level. That could be buying new vehicles for a fleet, expanding to an additional business location, hiring extra employees, or expanding production and distribution schedules. If a ready supply of cash is the factor holding back a bold move, then the invoice factoring services offered by Catamount Funding may be one potential solution.



Catamount Funding respect that time is often a critical factor in success and process finance approval decisions within 48 hours. Their team of experts offers business factoring services to relieve the cash flow bottleneck. The application process is simple and can be accessed via their website. Applications are welcomed from start-up companies as financing decisions are made primarily on the financial condition of the account debtors. Financial pressure need not stop a business from operating or growing, factoring accounts can deliver the working capital funds necessary to free up cash flow.



