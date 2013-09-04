Business Focused Social Discovery Platform Globalvb.com, Empowers Users to Grow Their Networks and Make Money

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/04/2013 -- It’s no secret that the US dominate social media with nearly all the major players originating from within the USA, but UK tech startup Globalvb Ltd is fighting back with the beta launch of Globalvb.com, a business focused social discovery platform, and within months of beginning development Globalvb.com caught the attention of private investors and received seed funding.



Globalvb.com offers powerful social sharing tools which ensure their fast growing user base can engage, create action and drive traffic back to their blogs, websites and social profiles with all outbound links being DO FOLLOW. Every piece of content created on Globalvb.com can be shared to other popular social media sites such as Facebook, Twitter, Reddit, Digg, Google+ etc.



Whilst most business focused social networks basically offer the same features, such as user profiles, connections, forums, blogs, events etc, Globalvb.com ups the ante with the integration of an easy to use, feature rich e-commerce platform, where all products are combined into a Marketplace, helping individual sellers make more sales through the natural discovery process.



The Marketplace fulfils a need for businesses, large or small, to have a platform to sell their products and services, whilst promoting themselves, without paying any commission on their sales.



Additionally Globalvb.com offers a comprehensive community-powered reviews and recommendations Business Directory.



Globalvb.com is aimed at individuals, business owners, entrepreneurs and marketers, offering them the right tools to help them achieve their goals.



About Globalvb.com

Globalvb.com is a social discovery platform on a mission to empower individuals, entrepreneurs and business owners to promote, share and generate visibility and revenue for themselves, their business or their brand.



Globalvb.com is a web property of Globalvb Ltd, a dynamic young UK tech startup.



Corporate Communication:

Globalvb Ltd (globalvb.com)

Email: press@globalvb.com

49 High Street Barnet,

London EN5 5UW.

Tel: 44 795 1746 232