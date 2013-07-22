Business Growth Experts, Lorraine and Rob McGregor, Urge Business Owners' Spouses to Stop Believing That the Company Can Be Sold Whenever to Fund Your Family's Financial Future

North Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/22/2013 -- While being married to a business owner can bear many unique fruits, business growth experts Lorraine and Rob McGregor are quick to point out that a married spouse plays an equal part in the process, especially when it comes to encouraging the owner to prepare the business so it becomes saleable 2-4 years before the desired exit date. With a business owner’s spouse having a huge influence over pulling the trigger and parting with a company for good money, the McGregors urge both man and wife to work together and position their business for the perfect sale.



“Don’t accept a brush off on the exit topic at the dinner table! 50% of all businesses in North America are owned by aging boomers, but 90% of those trying to find a buyer fail, despite the fact their companies are successful. It’s not about the economy, it’s about the fact owners have not been told they can’t sell a business that’s not been made saleable.” says Rob McGregor. “This is your financial future on the line too!”



Continuing, “To help any business achieve on-going growth and position itself as an attractive acquisition, we’ve developed an exciting new educational series called the ‘Make Your Business Saleable Resource System’, that we urge all business owners and their spouses to purchase. By working through the 4-Step Self-Guided System together the business owner can focus on growing their business with the right kind of support and influence from their spouse; the two really do work hand in hand.”



System Description:



This self-guided program prepares you and your spouse to answer critical questions about what is important to you personally and professionally… answers that will shape your financial future. Working through the materials helps the owner build a Saleability Blueprint. The Blueprint is the guide for what will be changed inside the business to transform it from un-saleable to transferable and more profitable. Includes the books ‘How to Increase the Value of Your Business BEFORE You Sell … and Make it More Profitable Now’, the text book ‘Fast-Track Secrets for Making Your Business Saleable Book and Playbook’ which are the questions that build the Saleability Blueprint,, The DVD series on The Three Critical Questions that start the journey to becoming saleable, and a DVD series of 19 video interviews with all the advisors needed to demystify how to prepare for the biggest financial windfall a business owner will ever get. .



This comprehensive series provides business owners and their financial advisors with critical perspectives never revealed before from how buyers evaluate businesses to the steps in an exit planning process. Learn from the buyers themselves, the wealth managers, bankers, M&A advisors, transition coaches, lawyers and leadership specialists. Owning a saleable company is like holding a winning lottery ticket. Not making it saleable is like losing your winning lottery ticket.



As Lorraine explains, this self-guided approach allows the business owner to make sound changes both emotionally and inside their operation.



“It’s a complete blueprint for what to change to make the company what buyers look for. The owner gets an immediate payback because a saleable company is a more profitable business. They free themselves from the daily grind. They dramatically increase the probability of selling so the spectre of failing like 90% of owners vanishes. Ultimately, a saleable business can win a premium offer from a very motivated buyer. If you're married to a business owner, you have the greatest influence to change the owner’s mind set from believing they can sell when they feel like exiting to proactively making sure the sale of the company will fund your family’s future . This system might be the best gift you ever gave to both of you. It will pay off for years to come!” she adds.



The ‘Make Your Business Saleable Resource System’ is available now. For more information, visit: http://bit.ly/184phzL



About the Authors:

Rob McGregor:. Rob is the co-author with wife and partner Lorrain McGregor of “Fast-Track Secrets for Making Your Business Saleable”. He specializes in working with business leaders who want their companies to grow but are struggling with people management issues.



Rob’s career has been devoted to helping people grow as leaders, managers and followers in the US and Canada and especially within business partnerships where one or both parties want a successful business exit.



Rob holds a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology, a Masters of Divinity, a Masters of Business Administration, and a Certificate in Conflict Resolution. His next ambition is to earn his Ph.D in business and leadership. He speaks to business owners at professional and trade associations about how to be ready to exit.



Lorraine McGregor: Lorraine McGregor is the author of the Amazon Bestseller “How to Increase the Value of Your Business BEFORE You Sell… and Make it More Profitable Now!” She and her husband and business partner Rob McGregor are partners in Spirit West Management Ltd, a management consulting firm that has helped more than 100 businesses grow to the next level.



Some of these clients chose to become saleable. Today those former owners are millionaires. Lorraine speaks to advisors and business owners about what must change inside a business to become saleable.



She holds an MBA from Simon Fraser University and is the Past President of the Vancouver Chapter of the Association for Corporate Growth, North America’s leading mergers and acquisitions association for dealmakers.