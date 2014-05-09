Business in Heels Launches in Singapore

Sydney, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/09/2014 -- “We invite any woman living and working in Singapore who takes their work seriously, loves what they do and wants to meet like minded passionate and driven professionals to attend our events” Said Ms Veronica Yeo, branch director of Business in Heels Singapore.



Business in Heels Singapore, a women’s-only networking group for sassy and successful business ladies. Business in Heels (BIH) was founded in Australia in early 2012, and since then has achieved a global presence with over 35 branches in the US, UAE, New Zealand, Dubai, South Africa and now Singapore. Boasting “Business Babes” that come together professionally and personally, BIH events empower women with with positive business networking, and support them to achieve happiness and balance in all areas of their life. Business in Heels Singapore Veronica Yeo



Business in heels Singapore first hit Singapore in February and recently we had a tea party on May 1st, 2014 at The Cafe Le Caire at Arab Street. The dimly lit restaurant was buzzing with beautiful ladies, open to network and exchange business cards while chatting about all things fun and girly. The highlight of the show is the fashion show presented by the winners of Mrs Singapore beauty pageant 2013, showcasing FSM Collections that use traditional batik material with contemporary design. The event was organised by the Singapore Branch Director, Ms Veronica Yeo. I met quite a few ladies, from various walks of life, each inspiring in their own ways.



The event was sponsored by an eclectic mix, from skincare and wellness, to glam cupcakes, web design and car services. Hence, an exciting goodie bag of vouchers and free gifts. But the highlight was the attendees themselves, adding a wonderful flavor to the event.



There were 50 Business Babes of Singapore gathered at Cafe La Caire in Arab Street on 1st May for an afternoon of girls fun with highlights including Fashion Show by Singapore Beauty Queens, Shark Conservation talk, Business success stories and products sharing. Everyone went home with goodies bag value more than $400, lucky draw prizes and unlimited networking.



CEO in Heels Awards:

Business In Heels Singapore presented CEO in Heels Award to 3 deserving winners during the recent Tea Party on 1st May 2014:

Ms Hawa Bee – Founder of Glamz Gallery specialising in couture cakes design and wedding events management

Ms Dior Guo – Founder of Maid Search Singapore specialising in Foreign Employees deployment in Singapore

Ms Yanti – Founder of FSM Collections is a fashion designer based in Singapore using traditional indonesian batik material with a modern twist.



Event Sponsors:

Thanks to the sponsors for their generous gifts and sponsorship:

Dr Sylvia

Cutis Laser Clinics, http://www.cutislaserclinics.com/



Mr KK CHoo

Cuffz Holdings, http://www.cuffzholdings.com



Ms Anita

The Hair Secrets, http://www.thehairsecrets.com/



Ms Beverly Tan

Mrs SE Asia Singapore Pageant Organiser, Facebook MRS-South-East-Asia-and-Elite-Mrs-South-East-Asia/



Ms Celine Chan

My Cozy Room, http://www.mycozyroom.com.sg/



Ms Crystal Chan

Kheng Keng Auto, http://www.khengkeng.com



Ms Hawa Bee

Glamz Gallery, http://www.glamzgallery.com/



Ms Ice Michelle Chan

Supreme QX Beauty Spa, http://www.supremeqxspa.com.sg/



Ms Jean Chan

iTwooogle LLP, http://www.itwooogle.com



Ms Joanne Tong

Hong Yi Hao Trading, http://www.hyh.com



Ms Kathy Xu

Dorsal Effects, http://www.thedorsaleffect.com Ms Lorraine Boon

Flexiwerkz.com, http://www.flexiwerkz.com



Ms Ng Hui Yi

Bloomsbury Bakers, https://www.facebook.com/BloomsburyBakers



Ms Veronica Yeo

ARoyalty Image, http://www.aroyaltyimage.com



Ms Wati

Gorgeously Goddess, http://www.facebook.com/gorgeouslygoddess



Ms Winnie Heng

House Helpers, http://www.househelper.com.sg



Ms Yanna

Sheer Secrets, http://www.sheersecrets.net BIH Singapore



Contact:

Drop us an email if you are keen to join our next BIH event or simply be our sponsor!

Ms Veronica Yeo

http://www.businessinheels.com/

http://aroyaltyimage.com/

Email: enquiry@aroyaltyimage.com