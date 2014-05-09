Business in Heels Launches in Singapore

Business in Heels is taking Singapore by storm with our "sex & the city" vibe networking nights and tea parties, that put ambitious & sassy women go-getters in a room hitting it off and creating power connections. 50 Business Babes of Singapore gathered at Cafe La Caire in Arab Street on 1st May for an afternoon of girls fun with highlights including Fashion Show, Shark Conservation talk, Business success story and products sharing. Everyone went home with goodies bags value more than $400, lucky draw prizes and unlimited networking.
Sydney, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/09/2014 -- “We invite any woman living and working in Singapore who takes their work seriously, loves what they do and wants to meet like minded passionate and driven professionals to attend our events” Said Ms Veronica Yeo, branch director of Business in Heels Singapore.
Business in Heels Singapore, a women’s-only networking group for sassy and successful business ladies. Business in Heels (BIH) was founded in Australia in early 2012, and since then has achieved a global presence with over 35 branches in the US, UAE, New Zealand, Dubai, South Africa and now Singapore. Boasting “Business Babes” that come together professionally and personally, BIH events empower women with with positive business networking, and support them to achieve happiness and balance in all areas of their life. Business in Heels Singapore Veronica Yeo
Business in heels Singapore first hit Singapore in February and recently we had a tea party on May 1st, 2014 at The Cafe Le Caire at Arab Street. The dimly lit restaurant was buzzing with beautiful ladies, open to network and exchange business cards while chatting about all things fun and girly. The highlight of the show is the fashion show presented by the winners of Mrs Singapore beauty pageant 2013, showcasing FSM Collections that use traditional batik material with contemporary design. The event was organised by the Singapore Branch Director, Ms Veronica Yeo. I met quite a few ladies, from various walks of life, each inspiring in their own ways.
The event was sponsored by an eclectic mix, from skincare and wellness, to glam cupcakes, web design and car services. Hence, an exciting goodie bag of vouchers and free gifts. But the highlight was the attendees themselves, adding a wonderful flavor to the event.
There were 50 Business Babes of Singapore gathered at Cafe La Caire in Arab Street on 1st May for an afternoon of girls fun with highlights including Fashion Show by Singapore Beauty Queens, Shark Conservation talk, Business success stories and products sharing. Everyone went home with goodies bag value more than $400, lucky draw prizes and unlimited networking.
CEO in Heels Awards:
Business In Heels Singapore presented CEO in Heels Award to 3 deserving winners during the recent Tea Party on 1st May 2014:
Ms Hawa Bee – Founder of Glamz Gallery specialising in couture cakes design and wedding events management
Ms Dior Guo – Founder of Maid Search Singapore specialising in Foreign Employees deployment in Singapore
Ms Yanti – Founder of FSM Collections is a fashion designer based in Singapore using traditional indonesian batik material with a modern twist.
Event Sponsors:
Thanks to the sponsors for their generous gifts and sponsorship:
Dr Sylvia
Cutis Laser Clinics, http://www.cutislaserclinics.com/
Mr KK CHoo
Cuffz Holdings, http://www.cuffzholdings.com
Ms Anita
The Hair Secrets, http://www.thehairsecrets.com/
Ms Beverly Tan
Mrs SE Asia Singapore Pageant Organiser, Facebook MRS-South-East-Asia-and-Elite-Mrs-South-East-Asia/
Ms Celine Chan
My Cozy Room, http://www.mycozyroom.com.sg/
Ms Crystal Chan
Kheng Keng Auto, http://www.khengkeng.com
Ms Hawa Bee
Glamz Gallery, http://www.glamzgallery.com/
Ms Ice Michelle Chan
Supreme QX Beauty Spa, http://www.supremeqxspa.com.sg/
Ms Jean Chan
iTwooogle LLP, http://www.itwooogle.com
Ms Joanne Tong
Hong Yi Hao Trading, http://www.hyh.com
Ms Kathy Xu
Dorsal Effects, http://www.thedorsaleffect.com Ms Lorraine Boon
Flexiwerkz.com, http://www.flexiwerkz.com
Ms Ng Hui Yi
Bloomsbury Bakers, https://www.facebook.com/BloomsburyBakers
Ms Veronica Yeo
ARoyalty Image, http://www.aroyaltyimage.com
Ms Wati
Gorgeously Goddess, http://www.facebook.com/gorgeouslygoddess
Ms Winnie Heng
House Helpers, http://www.househelper.com.sg
Ms Yanna
Sheer Secrets, http://www.sheersecrets.net BIH Singapore
Contact:
Drop us an email if you are keen to join our next BIH event or simply be our sponsor!
Ms Veronica Yeo
http://www.businessinheels.com/
http://aroyaltyimage.com/
Email: enquiry@aroyaltyimage.com