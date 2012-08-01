New Energy research report from ICD-Research is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/01/2012 -- - Analysis of opinions drawn from leading oil and gas industry executives.
- Analysis of revenuue growth of global oil and gas industry.
- Analysis of future expectations for the growth prospects of oil and gas companies.
Summary
This report is the result of an extensive survey drawn from ICD Research's exclusive panel of leading oil and gas industry executives. In this report, executives provide their future expectations for the growth prospects of their company, as well as insights into the type and likelihood of structural changes in the competitive landscape in terms of mergers and acquisitions (M&As) and business structure. This provides a snapshot of the business outlook for the industry.
Scope
- The opinions and forward looking statements of 279 industry executives have been captured in our in-depth survey, of which 24% represent Director and C-level respondents.
- The research is based on primary survey research conducted by ICD Research accessing its B2B panels comprised of senior purchase decision makers and leading supplier organizations.
- The geographical scope of the research is global - drawing on the activity and expectations of leading industry players across the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Africa and Middle East.
- This report covers data and analysis on revenue growth expectations of global oil and gas companies.
Reasons to Get this Report
- This report will help you to understand revenue growth projections of global oil and gas industry.
- This report will help you to understand future developments in business structure from buyers and suppliers point of view.
- This report will help you to better understand the M&A activity of the global oil and gas industry.
- This report will help you to uncover the business outlook, key challenges and opportunities identified by suppliers and buyers.
