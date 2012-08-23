Business Insurance Expert Express Insurance Launches Insurance Website for Companies

Provo, UT -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/23/2012 -- One of the most important aspects of any company is their insurance policy: a solid insurance plan can save a company from awful losses and protect their workers and assets, as well.



Across the United States, individuals in need of coverage for their companies have been turning to Utah-based Express Insurance for all of their insurance needs. Recently, the company announced the launch of their new business insurance service website, where business owners can find insurance options for workers’ compensation, general liability, commercial autos, and properties.



Express Insurance specializes in workers comp insurance, mandated by law in most states. When optimized specially for a business, its owners, and employees, the protection provided by workers’ compensation insurance can be a great benefit.



“Workers’ compensation insurance is typically a very controllable expense to small businesses…” explains an article on the Express Business Insurance website. Express Insurance fine tunes the best coverage for every business by including solutions such as innovative payment systems, medical disability case managers, utilization management nurses, physician consulting services, and certified life care planning nurses. Express Insurance encourages prospective clients to inquire about their workers’ comp policy benefits that include Pay-as-you-go, zero dollars down, and competitive rates.



Express Insurance works extensively with businesses interested in general liability insurance, and also provides coverage for those interested in Professional Liability, Employment Practices Liability, and Directors and Officers insurances. General liability insurance typically includes product liability, completed operations, premises and operations, and personal and advertising injury.



The Express Business Insurance staff can also assist commercial auto and commercial property insurance policy seekers. Auto insurance plans developed by Express Business Insurance takes care of body injury liability and property damages, and commercial property insurance plans protect buildings, floods, business personal properties, business income, business owners, and electronica data.



Explanations of each insurance offered can be found on the company website, but Express Insurance’s staff is always willing to personally assist those seeking optimized insurance plans. Anyone in need of help can reach Express Insurance at the address 3301 N University Avenue, Provo, UT 84604, or via phone at 801-655-1823.



About Express Insurance

Express Insurance understands that every industry and business operates differently, regardless of size or complexity. Their expert staff always stands by clients, ready to identify ways to properly insure any business’ particular needs. As a business owner, Express Insurance understands the special protection that businesses need to prosper. For more information, please visit http://www.expressbusinessinsurance.com