Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/01/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Business Intelligence & Analytics Market in India 2013 market report to its offering

The Business Intelligence & Analytics Market in India is part of Netscribes IT & ITeS Series reports. Advent of smartphones and tablets along with rising adoption in key sectors such as BFSI, Healthcare, Retail etc. will have a favorable impact on the Indian Business Intelligence & Analytics Market.

The report begins with an overview of the major macro economic indicators which highlights the present economic scenario prevalent in India.

It is followed by an introduction section which provides a typical architectural model of Business Intelligence (BI). It also shows the value proposition by BI & Analytics. It further describes types of Business Intelligence available in the market.

The market overview section provides a brief snapshot of the BI & Analytics market in India. It shows the market size and growth of the market in India. Further it shows segmentation of the market by SMBs and non-SMBs in 2012. It also provides industry vertical wise split of BI usage in the country. This section further highlights the market leads in BI & Analytics market in India.

The next section provides a brief snapshot of adoption of BI amongst SMBs in India. It highlights the broad categories of SMBs using BI in India. This section then provides the market share of SMBs and non SMBs. Further it provides SMBs share in cloud BI and on-premises BI and their corresponding expected growth in this year.

The Features & Benefits section discusses some of the key BI features incorporated in the country. It also points out the benefits that can be obtained from the usage of BI & Analytics.

The Costs & Best Practices section discusses about the costs and return from BI implementation. It also finds out the recurring costs involved in the process. This section then provides some important guidelines to be followed post implementation of BI tools.

The Selection & Implementation section discusses how BI software is needed to be selected. It then provides a brief description of the selection procedures by model, purpose and components.

The BI Adoption in Key Sectors section provides the list of major users in key industry sectors in India. It also lists the top 10 BI projects in India. This section then describes the BI adoption in six key sectors, providing a case study for each sector.

The report then elaborates the drivers and challenges that the industry is facing in current market scenario. It provides a comprehensive set of factors which boosts and hinders the growth of the market. Some of the key drivers include advent of smartphones, rise in usage amongst SMBs, increase in adoption by BFSI sector and emergence of new technologies. The factors hindering the market growth can be summarized to be deficiency of trained analysts and lack of operational & cultural readiness.



The trends section in the report emphasizes the recent trends that are prevalent in the Indian BI & Analytics market which includes adoption of mobile BI, focus on in-memory analytics and emerging social media analytics.

The competitive landscape section begins with the Porters Five Forces Analysis, illustrating the competitive rivalry, bargaining power of suppliers and buyers and threat of new entrants and substitutes. The section includes competitive benchmarking of the top players operating in the Indian BI & Analytics market. The report also features brief profiles of major domestic and foreign players in the market and a snapshot of their corporation, financial performance along with the key financial ratios, business highlights, their product portfolio and SWOT analysis, thus providing an insight into the existing competitive scenario.

The next section of the report provides three case studies highlighting the requirements, solution and benefits of BI implementation in various organizations.

The report concludes with a section on strategic recommendations which suggests to focus on upcoming government projects and to focus on mobile based BI.



Companies Mentioned



Public Companies

1. Persistent Systems Ltd.



Private Companies

1. Aditi Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

2. IBM India Pvt. Ltd.

3. iCreate Software India Pvt. Ltd.

4. iGATE Computer Systems Ltd.

5. MAIA Intelligence Pvt. Ltd.

6. Manthan Software Services Pvt. Ltd.

7. Marlabs Software Pvt. Ltd.

8. Microsoft Corporation (India) Pvt. Ltd.

9. MicroStrategy India Pvt. Ltd.

10. Oracle Software India Pvt. Ltd.

11. QlikTech India Pvt. Ltd.

12. SAP India Pvt. Ltd.

13. SAS Software Pvt. Ltd.

14. Teradata India Pvt. Ltd.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/116547/business-intelligence-analytics-market-in-india-2013.html