Business Intelligence and Analytics Market Competitive Landscape, Research Methodology, Upcoming Trends, Demand, Industry Revenue, Statistic, Forecast by Emergen Research

Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/26/2021 -- The global business intelligence and analytics market is projected to expand significantly in terms of revenue due to growing demand for real-time data-driven decision-making solutions. Besides, rising need to identify customer behavior across various industries and sectors is expected to further fuel global business intelligence and analytics market growth during the forecast period. Furthermore, increasing adoption of search-driven analytics to prepare reports will propel revenue growth of the global business intelligence and analytics market growth to a significant extent in the near future. Search-driven analytics is a paradigm to build charts and reports using web search style; also, it can incorporate natural language processing.



Important the study on Business Intelligence and Analytics market takes a closer look at the top market performers and monitors the strategies that have enabled them to occupy a strong foothold in the market. Performance of the product and services across different segments and geography are thoroughly assessed during the research. Apart from this, the research brings to light real-time data about opportunities that will completely transform the trajectory of the business environment in the coming years.



Get Free Sample PDF Copy of this Report At: https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/467



Key market participants include SAP SE, Oracle Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, TIBCO Software Inc., GoodData Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation, MicroStrategy Incorporated, Tableau Software, Inc., SAS Institute Inc., and Qlik Technologies Inc.



Create an everlasting reputation:



We provide detailed product mapping and investigation of various market scenarios. Our expert analysts provide a thorough analysis and breakdown of the market presence of key market leaders. We strive to stay updated with the recent developments and follow the latest company news related to the industry players operating in the global Business Intelligence and Analytics market. This helps us to comprehensively analysis the individual standing of the companies as well as the competitive landscape. Our vendor landscape analysis offers a complete study to help you gain the upper hand in the competition.



Emergen Research has segmented the global business intelligence and analytics market on the basis of process type, data delivery, application, end-use, and region.



Process Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020–2027)

Online Transactional Processing (OLTP)

Online Analytical Processing (OLAP)



Data Delivery Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020–2027)

Traditional channels

Web portal

Web app

Email

File Transfer Protocol (FTP)

Modern channels

Cloud hosting

Social sharing



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020–2027)

Business management

Performance management

Strategic planning

Process intelligence

Competitive intelligence

IT management

App analytics

Web analytics

Security management

Sales & Marketing

Customer behavior analysis

Campaign management

CRM

Targeted marketing

Inventory management

Human resource

Talent management

HR analytics

Supply chain & Logistics

Shipping & inventory control

Supplier & vendor management

Sports and games analytics



End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020–2027)

Education

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Telecommunication

Information Technology

Retail

Entertainment

Government

Energy & Power

Financial Services

Others



To get leading market solutions, visit the link below: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/business-intelligence-and-analytics-market



Regional Bifurcation of the Business Intelligence and Analytics Market Includes:



North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Research Methodology



Data triangulation and market breakdown

Research assumptions Research data including primary and secondary data

Primary data includes breakdown of primaries and key industry insights

Secondary data includes key data from secondary sources



Table of Content



Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Research Sources



1.4.1. Primary



1.4.2. Secondary



1.4.3. Paid Sources



1.5. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027



Chapter 3. Key Insights



Chapter 4. Business Intelligence and Analytics Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Business Intelligence and Analytics Market Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



4.2.1. Market indicators analysis



4.2.2. Market drivers analysis



4.2.2.1. The growing demand for real-time data-driven decision-making solutions



4.2.2.2. The increasing demand for real-time performance measurement solutions



4.2.2.3. Rising need to identify customer behavior among various industry



4.2.2.4. The increasing demand for better sales forecasting and budgeting solution



4.2.3. Market restraints analysis



4.2.3.1. The high cost of business intelligence and analytics solution



4.2.3.2. Issues related to data breaches



4.3. Technological Insights



4.4. Regulatory Framework



4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis



4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis



4.7. Price trend Analysis



4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Business Intelligence and Analytics Market By Process Type Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion)



5.1. Process Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027



5.1.1. On-line Transactional Processing (OLTP)



5.1.2. On-line Analytical Processing (OLAP)



Chapter 6. Business Intelligence and Analytics Market By Data Delivery Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion)



6.1. Data Delivery Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027



6.1.1. Traditional channels



6.1.1.1. Web portal



6.1.1.2. Web app



6.1.1.3. Email



6.1.1.4. File Transfer Protocol (FTP)



6.1.2. Modern channels



6.1.2.1. Cloud hosting



6.1.2.2. Social sharing



Continue…!



Quick Buy--- Business Intelligence and Analytics Market Research Report At: https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/467



Thank you for reading our report. For additional information on customization of the report, connect with us, and we will make sure you get a report tailored to your research needs.

Explore More Trending Reports



Ambulatory EHR Market Size



HEALTHCARE CRM MARKET SHARE



Marble market Trends



Mice Model Market Growth



Construction Equipment Rental Market Analysis



Contact Us:



Eric Lee



Corporate Sales Specialist



Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com



Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756



E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com



Facebook | LinkdIn | Twitter | Blogs