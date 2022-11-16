NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/16/2022 -- The latest 104+ page survey report on Worldwide Business Intelligence (BI) Software Market is released by AMA covering various players of the industry selected from global geographies like In North America, In Latin America, Europe, The Asia-pacific, Middle East and Africa (MEA), What are the main countries covered, The United States, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Nigeria & South Africa. A perfect mix of quantitative & qualitative Market information highlighting developments, industry challenges that competitors are facing along with gaps and opportunity available and would trend in Worldwide Business Intelligence (BI) Software market. The study bridges the historical data from 2022 to 2027and estimated till 2027*. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and were profiled in current version are SAP (Germany), Tableau Software (United States), SAS (United States), Microsoft (United States), IBM (United States), Sisense (United States), Looker (United States), Infragistics, Inc. (United States), GrapeCity Inc. (Japan), Zoho (India), Qualtrics (United States).



Business intelligence (BI) software is a set of tools used by businesses to retrieve, analyze, and transform data into useful business insights. Examples of business intelligence (BI) tools comprise data visualization, data warehousing, dashboards, and reporting. In contrast to competitive intelligence, business intelligence (BI) software pulls from internal data that the business produces, rather than from outside sources.



On 28 March 2019, Domo, provider of the leading cloud-based operating system for business, announced it has been recognized as a 2019 Top Rated Business Intelligence by TrustRadius, a B2B review platform.



Influencing Market Trend

- An Emergence of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning

- The Growing Cloud-Based Deployments



Market Drivers

- Use of Business Intelligence Software across Business Departments

- The Ability Of A BI Solution To Help Produce Better Business Decisions Via Timely, Accurate And More Analysis Of Available Corporate Information Assets



Opportunities:

- The Growing Adoption of BI Software among the Developing Countries



Analysis by Deployment Mode (Cloud-based, On-Premises), Organization Size (Small & Medium Size Enterprises, Large Enterprises), Industry Vertical (BFSI, Government, Healthcare, IT & Telecom, Manufacturing, Media & Entertainment, Others), Pricing (One-Time License, Monthly Subscription, Annually Subscription), Functions (Executive Management, Finance, Information and Deployment, Sales and Marketing)



Competitive landscape highlighting important parameters that players are gaining along with the Market Development/evolution

SAP (Germany), Tableau Software (United States), SAS (United States), Microsoft (United States), IBM (United States), Sisense (United States), Looker (United States), Infragistics, Inc. (United States), GrapeCity Inc. (Japan), Zoho (India), Qualtrics (United States)

- Business overview and Product/Service classification

- Product/Service Matrix [Players by Product/Service comparative analysis]

- Recent Developments (Technology advancement, Product Launch or Expansion plan, Manufacturing and R&D etc)

- Consumption, Capacity & Production by Players



The regional analysis of Global Business Intelligence (BI) Software Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world. Whereas, owing to rising no. of research activities in countries such as China, India, and Japan, Asia Pacific region is also expected to exhibit higher growth rate the forecast period 2022-2027.



On 19 Feb 2020, iDashboards, the data visualization software company has recently released their latest update, iDashboards v10.2 with significant enhancements and a wide array of new features. New features include updated chart designer, live previews, new chart options, among others.



