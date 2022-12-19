NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/19/2022 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Business Intelligence (BI) Software Market Insights, to 2027" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Business Intelligence (BI) Software market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.



Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

SAP (Germany), Tableau Software (United States), SAS (United States), Microsoft (United States), IBM (United States), Sisense (United States), Looker (United States), Infragistics, Inc. (United States), GrapeCity Inc. (Japan), Zoho (India), Qualtrics (United States).



Scope of the Report of Business Intelligence (BI) Software:

Business intelligence (BI) software is a set of tools used by businesses to retrieve, analyze, and transform data into useful business insights. Examples of business intelligence (BI) tools comprise data visualization, data warehousing, dashboards, and reporting. In contrast to competitive intelligence, business intelligence (BI) software pulls from internal data that the business produces, rather than from outside sources.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Deployment Mode (Cloud-based, On-Premises), Organization Size (Small & Medium Size Enterprises, Large Enterprises), Industry Vertical (BFSI, Government, Healthcare, IT & Telecom, Manufacturing, Media & Entertainment, Others), Pricing (One-Time License, Monthly Subscription, Annually Subscription), Functions (Executive Management, Finance, Information and Deployment, Sales and Marketing)



Market Trends:

The Growing Cloud-Based Deployments

An Emergence of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning



Opportunities:

The Growing Adoption of BI Software among the Developing Countries



Market Drivers:

Use of Business Intelligence Software across Business Departments



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



