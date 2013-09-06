Recently published research from Markets and Markets, "Business Intelligence Market by Types (Mobile BI, Social BI, Cloud BI, Traditional BI), by Function, by Deployment, by Features, by Verticals, by Organization Size, by Regions): Worldwide Trends, Market Forecasts and Analysis (2013 - 2018)", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/06/2013 -- In today's business environments, organizations have to utilize their fullest potential to continuously improve themselves in competitiveness and in performance management to sustain. Business Intelligence is concerned with the analysis of data to improve the organizational performance and to increase the profits and competitiveness of the organization. With increasing volume of the data to be processed and analyzed the feasibility of analyzing the data without the usage of specialized methods and tools has dropped down to impossible.
Business Intelligence and Analytics tools have become a necessity to business organizations to make informed decision from data gathered from different and dispersed sources. Business Intelligence tools play a vital role in the simplification of the complex operational activities such as tracking and monitoring of business activities, analysis and presentation of the large volume of transactions carried out by business activities, to control the execution of strategy through effective monitoring of the key performance indicators (KPI), and by assisting in the slicing and dicing of the data that is needed for the decision making processes.
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This research report is aimed at exploring the current and future growth potential of the BI software market across the various industry verticals. It discusses in detail about the key drivers, restraints and opportunities available in the market. The report analyzes the market potential in terms of expected revenues in the various segments of the market. It also highlights the key players in the industry along with competitive landscape.
Scope of the Report
This research report categorizes the global market for Service Delivery Platform, for forecasting revenues and analyzing the trends in each of the sub-markets as follows:
On the Basis of Technology:
Mobile Business Intelligence
Cloud Business Intelligence
Social Business Intelligence
Traditional Business Intelligence
On the Basis of Functions:
Executive Management
Sales & Marketing
Information Technology
Finance
On the Basis of Deployment Types:
On Premise
On Demand
On the Basis of Functions:
Predictive Analytics
Dashboards & Scorecards
OLAP & Visualization tools
Query, Reporting & Search tools
On the Basis of Vertical Segments:
Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)
Consumer Products
Technology
Healthcare
Media & Entertainment
Government
Business & Consulting Services
Research & Education
Energy & Power
Manufacturing
Others
On the Basis of Organization Size:
Large Enterprise
Midsized Enterprise
Small Business
On the Basis of Geographic Region:
North America (NA)
Europe (EU)
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