Business Lawyer Re-Appointed as Officer of State Bar Committee

San Jose, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/07/2013 -- Prominent California business attorney Richard Burt has been re-appointed as the vice-chair of the Corporations Committee of the Business Law Section of the State Bar of California. His role will be to monitor and report on judicial developments affecting business lawyers in California.



“It’s truly an honor to have been asked to serve again in this post,” Burt said. “California is my home, and I’m proud to serve the people in this great state the best way I can.”



Because of his strong leadership in the community, Burt has been asked by Continuing Education of the Bar to host educational programs for lawyers on buy-sell agreements and on forming and operating limited liability companies and by the Corporations Committee of the Business Law Section of the State Bar to present webinars on corporate and LLC law topics.



A STRONG START

Burt began his legal career more than four decades ago, when he started work at the Securities and Exchange Commission in Washington, D.C., just down the road from his alma mater George Washington University.



Now an attorney rated “AV” “Preeminent” by Martindale-Hubbell, Burt heads his own law firm that serves the communities of the city of San Jose and of other cities in Santa Clara County, California as well as the rest of the San Francisco Bay Area. In the four decades since he first became a lawyer, Mr. Burt has garnered extensive legal experience at firms of various sizes: international commercial giant Wilmer Hale; the mid-sized Northern California firm Berliner Cohen; and, most recently, in practice for himself, after founding his own firm in 1984.



For Burt, it’s an honor serving as a vice-chair for the State Bar of California, which helped him become a seasoned attorney. During his time in California, he leverages this broad experience to provide boutique legal services in business matters and real estate matters to clients throughout California (as well as to out-of-state clients). He truly prides himself on providing to each client service of big-firm quality coupled with small-firm attentiveness. Whether the client is a large business enterprise, an entrepreneur just starting a business, or a professional in private practice, the firm has the ability to help.



For Burt, it’s an honor serving as a vice-chair of judicial developments for the Corporations Committee of the Business Law Section of the State Bar of California. His service on the Corporations Committee and also previously on the Partnerships and LLC Committee has helped him leverage his broad experience to provide boutique legal services in business matters and real estate matters to clients throughout California (as well as to out-of-state clients). He prides himself on providing to each client service of big-firm quality coupled with small-firm attentiveness. Whether the client is a large business enterprise, an entrepreneur just starting a business, or a professional in private practice, his firm has the ability to help.



CONNECTED TO THE COMMUNITY

Burt serves the community through philanthropic and educational business activities. He’s been published in Business Law News and other State Bar publications. He’s also been a featured speaker at the CEB seminars on Organizing California Limited Liability Companies and on Buy-Sell Agreements, webinars for the State Bar of California, and in-person talks at the Santa Clara County Bar Association.



About Richard Burt

Richard Burt provides new businesses and established enterprises with high-quality legal services, including forming corporations, partnerships, and LLC’s, negotiating and drafting contracts, agreements, leases, and legal instruments, and advising clients on a wide range of business law issues. His typical clients are founders of closely held businesses, corporate executives, real estate investors, and professionals, such as lawyers, architects, and physicians. Mr. Burt serves as outside general counsel for a number of closely held companies, many of which are in San Jose and other cities in Santa Clara County (also known as Silicon Valley). Because of his in-depth knowledge and analytical ability concerning business law matters, litigators and other lawyers frequently consult him.



Richard Burt Law

10 Almaden Boulevard # 1250

San Jose, California 95113-2233

http://www.RichardBurtLaw.com



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