Business Leader Spotlight Show Features Ohio Personal Injury Lawyer Howard Mishkind in Online Radio Broadcast

Ramseur, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/09/2014 -- Ohio-based personal injury lawyer Howard Mishkind recently gave an interview on popular Business Leader Spotlight Show hosted by Randy Van Ittersum on the topic “Valuable Insights You Should Know Before You Settle Your Personal Injury Claim.”



In the 20-minute interview, Mishkind shared the reasons why you should consult with a personal injury attorney before trying to do it on your own—given all that goes into fairly and properly evaluating a personal injury claim. He explained what steps need to be taken, the time limits that are involved in filing a claim or lawsuit and how to best achieve what you are entitled to when you suffer a catastrophic injury or death. He explained how most injured people lack the expertise or understanding as to the present and future economic and non-economic value of a life-changing injury and what amount of money should be paid. This is why he strongly suggests consulting with an experienced personal injury attorney before taking any action on your own. He explained that, the emotional and physical toll involved in the process and the risk of making the wrong decision without proper representative is why you need to consult with an attorney early on. Making sure you have the right advocate while you are concentrating on recuperating from an injury is crucial, and knowing that you can trust your attorney from start to finish is a must!



“It is so difficult in this day and age to receive appropriate compensation when you are injured.”said Mishkind. “Insurance companies and the adjusters that handle these claims have a goal, and that is to resolve the claim for as little as possible.”



He further explained that “the laws, especially in Ohio, are so specialized in terms of how to evaluate the injury both in terms of your pain and suffering, and the permanency of the injury. And then to compound that issue, there are certain limits that the legislature has placed on people in terms of what they can recover.”



“Navigating through the process of a personal injury claim has become more complicated. Basically, we’re advocating to try to restore a person’s quality of life when they have experienced a life altering injury” said Mishkind. To get fair and full compensation, for the harms and loses that the client has experienced, he obtains the assistance from his medical-legal team, and hires experts in the various areas, including medical experts, economists, life care planners, vocational experts and engineers, to mention a few. All of these experts are important in terms of maximizing the potential recovery and more of a reason why it is important to hire a competent and qualified personal injury lawyer to get the job done right.



Some of the questions addressed by Atty. Mishkind included what hidden landmines to watch out for; the process one can expect to go through when they go for a consultation, the costs of a personal injury claim in Cleveland, and much more.



Visit this link to the Business Leader Spotlight Show featuring Atty. Howard Mishkind to hear the full interview and to get more information on filing personal injury claims in Cleveland, OH.



About Atty. Howard Mishkind

Personal Injury Attorney Mr. Howard Mishkind is President and Founder of the Mishkind Law Firm Co., L.P.A. His practice is concentrated primarily in the area of personal injury litigation, consisting of the representation of injured patients and their families in medical malpractice, legal malpractice and catastrophic injuries arising out of motor vehicle and commercial truck collisions. He has been a participant in numerous seminars locally and throughout the State of Ohio on matters relating to personal injury, medical malpractice and civil litigation. He has been recognized as an Ohio Super Lawyer since 2006 and Best Lawyers in America.To learn more about Mr. Mishkind visit the website www.mishkindlaw.com.



About the Business Leader Spotlight Show



The Business Leader Spotlight Show interviews leading experts in their industry and is syndicated to an audience of approximately 1.5 million listeners across the United States. Hosted by author, publicist, and business development consultant Randy Van Ittersum, the show aims to impact entrepreneurs by having successful business leaders share their knowledge through the show.



Van Ittersum co-founded the Business Leader Spotlight Show together with online and reputation marketing expert Richard E. Spalding. The show is produced by “compassionate capitalist” Jack Stevens.



For more details about The Business Leader Spotlight Show, visit the website www.businessleaderspotlight.com.



Media Contact

Richard E. Spalding - Partner

Business Leader Spotlight Show

721 Liberty Street

Ramseur, NC 27316

www.businessleaderspotlight.com

(336) 824-7012

rich@businessleaderspotlight.com