Business Listings Submitter Software Announces New and Improved Company Website

Ajax, ON -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/10/2014 -- Business Listings Submitter Software, an established leader in Business Listings Submitter Software Suite, today announced the redesign of its website to provide partners with a time saving solution that will ensure their business listing gets published. The new and improved website can be viewed at http://business-lister.com.



Richard Key, Product Development Director of Business Listings Submitter Software, said he expects the website to be well received by Business Listings Submitter Software customers and business partners.



"The dramatically improved web site is yet another way that we are making it easier for our customers and business partners to distribute local business listings and citations.," said Key. "We spent many hours with focus groups and industry experts to ensure this new site is easy-to-use and provides the leverage small business needs to compete with larger corporations.."



The revamped Business Listings Submitter Software website now features stream lining of membership areas, saving of business profiles and hundreds of other tweaks.. Key said one feature he expects website users to like is additional distribution channels through apple maps.



To view the newly upgraded Business Listings Submitter Software website, visit http://business-lister.com today.



More About Business Listings Submitter Software

Founded in 2010, Business Listings Submitter Software has helped many businesses with Business Listings Submitter Software Suite. The company's mission statement is "Distributing Local Business Listings & Citations Since 2010". To learn more about Business Listings Submitter Software, one should call 905-391-5990 or visit them online at http://business-lister.com.



CONTACT INFORMATION



Business Listings Submitter Software

Attention: Richard Key

15-75 Bayly St W Suite 147

Ajax, Ontario L1s 7K7

Phone: 905-391-5990

Fax:

Website: http://business-lister.com

Email: support@business-lister.com