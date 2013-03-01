Business Loans Up to $100,000.00 for Small Businesses Just Got a Whole Lot Easier

Boca Raton, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/01/2013 -- Andy Capper together with Business Loans Today announce the National release of the Global Financial Crisis Buster for American Businesses.



The release is the latest financial help product from the group to allow businesses with a gross turnover of $100,000.00 or more per annum to get instant access to the funder.



“I have been in business for more than 35 years and the number one problem that all businesses face is finding a quick cash injection when they need it,” says Andy.



"I myself have used this type of fast funding for my businesses over the years and that’s probably why I’m still in business today,” continued Andy.



Business Loans Today also mentioned that they cater to all types of USA based businesses with the exception of Real Estate, Finance, Insurance and Construction.



In order to reach many more financially challenged small businesses who need funding much faster “Business Loans Today” have moved the core business to the internet to cut down the time wasted on face-to-face meetings and unnecessary travel. They aim to fast track applications and approvals and currently have a 98% approval rating for qualified applicants.



Small businesses owners now go directly through the website to the application form which saves them time. From there it takes less than a couple of minutes to answer some basic, but yet very important questions.