Business Loans with No Personal Guarantee Now Available from SMBFunding.net

Conestoga, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/12/2013 -- Owning even a small business requires a high amount of planning, managing and making key financial decisions. It can prove to be both challenging yet highly rewarding. Knowing that there is access to cash when needed will surely put every small business owner’s mind at ease. Credit Wise Choice is a new approach to small business loans providing funding to small businesses based on cash flow.



Credit Wise Choice provides various types of business loans to small businesses from $1,000 to a full approved amount of $250,000. Credit Wise Choice believes that there is more to a business than just a credit score. Business loans provided are based on business performance rather than credit score. Traditional banks require a large amount of paperwork, personal guarantees, high credit, tax returns, financials, collateral and more even after all this work and wait most small businesses fail to get loans. Credit Wise Choice provides loans with no personal guarantees, collateral and they are based on business performance in the past. The odds of getting at least $100,000 without personal guarantee are 98%. The fund received through Credit Wise Choice are not reported to any credit bureaus.



The criteria for a business to receive business funding through Credit Wise Choice is simple; business has to be in USA, the business must be running for at least a year, has grossed at least $100k in revenue, and the business is not related to construction or real estate. Interested business owners can fill out a free 2 page credit application. The fast decision process can be as quick as 1 working day and the funding can be provided in 2 working days’ time. There is no interest to be paid as the cost of funding because the funding is provided based on a factor rate. Furthermore, there are no restrictions on how business owners can use the money received, thus business owners can use the business funding for expansion, marketing, insurance or tax payment, supply purchase, etc.



Small and medium sized businesses do not need traditional bank loans any longer after Credit Wise Choice has redefined the evaluation process that has made it easier for businesses to receive loans at fair rates with no traditional personal guarantees, collateral or assets required to receive funding.



For more information about SMBFunding.net and Credit Wise Choice go to: http://smbfunding.net/loan, the free online credit application and contact details are also available through this website.



