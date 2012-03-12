Business Management Degree Guides Helps Steer Graduates Towards Well-Paying Careers

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/12/2012 -- Over the past several decades, business management has grown to be one of the most popular career fields. Many people dream of working for companies in high-paying and ranking positions like account management, human assets management, and as systems analysts.



Although the tasks and responsibilities associated with these jobs tend to be quite different, the one thing they share in common is a business management degree. Most companies require that the people who hold these positions have an advanced degree from an accredited college or university.



A website has been getting a lot of attention lately for helping prospective students as well as those who are already working and would like to change careers learn all they need to know about earning business management degrees.



Business Management Degree Guides features a vast amount of helpful information and advice on business management degrees. Everything from information about schools that offer the program, business ethics and overall information about the career choices and possible salaries are included in the online resource.



The website also includes information about an online business management degree program, which can be an attractive option to students of all ages who are already busy with other commitments and who need to fit college around work, family and more.



One section of the website that aspiring students find to be especially interesting focuses on how earning a business management degree can open numerous career doors, most of which provide not only steady work but an impressive paycheck.



“The most effective things about campus and online bachelor’s degree programs in business management is that they offer you valuable abilities which might be applicable across many professions and industries,” an article on the website noted.



“The pliability a business administration diploma offers may very well be a major benefit when in search of a job in a struggling economy. It also signifies that you do not have to have resolve on a particular career path before you begin your studies.”



Citing Bureau of Labor Statistics from 2009, Business Management Degree Guides lists many of the typical skilled opportunities for business management graduates as well as average annual salaries. For example, account managers, who work in advertising and public relations often can earn as much as $97,670 a year, and financial analysts, who evaluate and advise others on monetary and funding selections often earn around $85,240 annually.



