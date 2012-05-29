Business Management International, Inc (BMI) Announces CRM Services

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/29/2012 -- One of the simplest ways to improve sales and increase customer loyalty is through the implementation of a CRM (Customer Relationship Management) system. If a person’s sales and marketing goals include trying to keep better track of contacts and related pending tasks, track the sales pipeline, or to even report on the source of their leads, then a CRM system is probably what he or she needs.



With Leads You Can:



1. Better coordinate with marketing by tracking leads in one centralized system.

2. Automatically associate email messages with relevant leads or opportunities.

3. Assign leads and tasks automatically based on predefined rules.

4. Instantly light up the most promising leads with conditional formatting.



Opportunities:



1. Close deals faster by tracking key deal information.

2. Enable more effective team selling with team-based ownership.

3. Create and monitor customized offers and pricing for each opportunity.

4. More effectively position against the competition with seamless competitor tracking.

5. Better identify and leverage extended relationships (lawyers, consultants) in the sales process.

6. Streamline proposal creation with embedded document management capabilities.



Accounts:



1. Track all activities and interactions for each contact and account.

2. Identify influencers, constituents, allies and roadblocks for each account.

3. Quickly identify cross-sell and up-sell opportunities with embedded analytics.

4. Automatically track contract renewal dates and details.

5. Better understand complex organizational structures with hierarchal relationship tracking.



Time savers:



1. Use Microsoft Dynamics CRM right within Microsoft Office Outlook.

2. Instantly find the information needed with preview panes, personal views, record pinning and Most Recently Used lists.

3. Improve communication and team collaboration through seamless integration with Microsoft Office products.

4. Promote Office Outlook contacts and email messages to Microsoft Dynamics CRM with a few clicks.

5. Reduce wasted cycles with robust data import and data deduplication features.

6. Ensure the sales people are working on the most current data with bidirectional data synch between Microsoft Office Excel and Microsoft Dynamics NAV CRM.



Pipeline:



1. Easily track the sales pipeline for improved financial planning.

2. Increase accuracy of revenue projections with individual or rollup forecasting.

3. Track revenue goals by dates, financial periods or other predefined criteria.

4. Instantly track sales quota versus attainment at individual or group level.

5. Identify key trends for deals won or lost and optimize the sales process.



Analytics:



1. Gain business insight with flexible dashboards and inline data visualization.

2. View key performance indicators in real time with prebuilt dashboards.

3. Use built-in sales reports to conduct detailed analyses without IT assistance.

4. Use robust data cubes for insightful trending analysis.

5. Employ predictive analytics to identify key selling scenarios.

6. Take advantage of the intuitive Report Wizard to instantly create ad-hoc reports.



