New 2014 Singapore Consumer and Business Email Lists Are Released by Sg Business Email Lists

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/16/2014 -- Sg Business Email Lists is an established Singapore based company that offers new 2014 consumer mailing list and 2014 business email list for their customers. All kind of companies, private individuals and businesses in retail, banking or government industry can greatly benefit from these proprietary mailing lists, provided at affordable prices.



The company is the primary Singapore’s provider of comprehensive and updated mailing lists. They offer two kinds of lists to meet their clients’ business needs. The first one is consumer mailing list, which is 100% premium and verified for accuracy and validity. Each and every lead is checked by the company’s email specialists and gathered in one big list after months of diligent data collection and research. The consumer email lists that Sg Business Email Lists Company offers are of top quality showing the lowest possible hard bounce rate that is less than 5%.



The provider offers consumer mailing lists at affordable prices. For as little as $0.05 cents per email, customers can get emails that will help their business to grow. There are limited packages available. One mailing list is limited to 25 packages, so that the company can maintain their effectiveness. Customers will receive the list in convenient excel format that allows them import and manipulate the list. The consumer mailing lists are much more affordable and effective than ads or flyers and can triple orders and sales in a single day.



The other new product that the company presents is a business email list that comes at even more affordable price of $0.001 per email. These are top quality premium email leads, delivered in Excel format. The guaranteed bounce rate is less than 10%. The company offers 100 sample emails for free, so that the customers may test the quality of the business list. They are carefully researched and selected by email experts that work on their accuracy and validity.



Just like with the other type of mailing list, limited packages are available for business email lists as well. Each list edition is limited to 25 packages.



The company offers a 3 days money back guarantee to ensure the customers that they will get the best quality and will be satisfied with the results. Resellers are also welcomed to resell the company’s list.



Sg Business Email Lists gives all of their customers the opportunity to select the package that best suits their needs and budget. These mailing lists along with a great product or service and an attractive email can take any business to the next level.



For additional information on the Singapore’s mailing lists offered by Sg Business Email Lists, please visit their websites at: http://www.sg-business-email-lists.com and http://sg-consumer-email-lists.com



About Sg Business Email Lists

Sg Business Email Lists is a Singapore based company that specializes in online research and marketing, helping people to advertise their products and services in an effective and affordable way. The company offers premium consumer mailing lists and business mailing lists that will allow business owners get immediate results.