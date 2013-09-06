Business Mobile Help from FITB Academy

Rochester, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/06/2013 -- The FITBAcademy offers “Fill in the Blanks” for using mobile devices, smart phones and other latest gadgets for business purposes. The entire business can be operated via these gadgets and it is crucial to know how exactly these devices can be put to use in order to get the maximum output. FITB Academy offers Mobile Business Help for all those entrepreneurs who have recently purchases tablets, smartphones, iphones, etc or for those entrepreneurs who want to expand their knowledge on operating their devices.



It is important to understand what kind of Apps would be the right ones for the business. These Apps can help entrepreneurs conduct or manage their businesses effectively. There are many business specific Apps that are currently available. Most of them are free or are available at low costs. All they need to do is to pick up the right one, install them and start using them. They offer Live Webinars, Video Tutorials, Online Courses and Classroom Training Courses that help individuals learn Apple IPad & IPhones; Google Android Tablets and Phones; Performing Maintenance on Computers, Smartphones or Tablets; Microsoft Windows XP, Vista, 7 and 8; How to Properly Shop for Computers and Tablets.



To know more about the academy and Business Mobile Help watch video http://www.fitbacademy.com/need-help-with-implementing-your-tablet-or-smartphone-into-your-business/



About http://www.fitbacademy.com

Reg’s Computing Solutions, http://www.fitbacademy.com based at Rochester, New York is a site that provides Live Webinars, Online Courses and Video Tutorials for individuals as well as businesses understand the concept of technology. The site Fill in the Blanks Academy was started by Reginald T Prior with an aim to provide detailed information and train individuals on the current technology right from the basic concepts of a computer to a using the most difficult technical features on a smart phone.



Media Contact

Reginald T. Prior - Reg’s Computing Solutions

Address: 187 Sherwood Ave, Rochester, New York 14619

Phone Number: 585-300-6800

Email address: reginaldprior@rcbooks.com

Website URL: http://www.fitbacademy.com