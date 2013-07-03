Business Model Institute Recognizes New Certified Business Model Analyst - Two New Consultants Awarded Certification

Indianapolis, IN -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/03/2013 -- The Business Model Institute (http://www.businessmodelinstitute.com) announced today that Fred Sussman and Huss Sadri have completed all requirements and received credentials as a Certified Business Model Analysts. In order to receive certification from The Business Model Institute, candidates must meet stringent educational and practical experience requirements as well as pass a written examination.



Fred Sussman and Huss Sadri are now part of an elite group of business practitioners worldwide who have achieved the distinction of becoming a Certified Business Model Analyst. A list of all CBMAs is provided at http://businessmodelinstitute.com/analysts.



About The Business Model Institute

The Business Model Institute was founded by recognized business leader Jim Muehlhausen. His business achievements have been recognized by Michael Porter of the Harvard Business School and Inc. Magazine. As a business coach, Jim Muehlhausen has seen his clients receive numerous distinctions and awards including Indiana Blue Chip Award, Ernest & Young Entrepreneur of the Year Finalists, and NAWBO Businesswoman of the Year. Jim Muehlhausen currently serves on the Board of Directors of Now Courier, Inc as well as the Advisory Board of Indiana Business & Modernization Technology Corporation, and Urban Mission YMCA. He is the author of the book “The 51 Fatal Business Errors...and How to Avoid Them” and “Business Models for Dummies.”



