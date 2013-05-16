Business Mouse Pads Printing Now Available from 4OVER4.COM

Astoria, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/16/2013 -- Top online business printing firm 4OVER4.COM now provides businesses with high quality mouse pads printing featuring custom printable full-color premium mouse pads for businesses that are also easy to clean with stain-resistant design. 4OVER4.COM is a leading NY based provider of digital and offset printing services for businesses including label printing, shipping labels printing, mailing labels printing, large format printing and other custom business printing services.



Mouse pads have the obvious function of providing support for desktop mouse devices; enabling smooth scrolling on any surface and extending the working life of the device. Besides their obvious function, mouse pads can also have a promotional or marketing dimension since they can carry full-color printed corporate logos and brand materials/messages.



Additionally, mouse pads are useful as personal or public relations gifts. Mouse pads can be custom-printed to carry a person’s name or picture, thus making them a suitable personal gift. They can also be given out to customers as part of a PR campaign since they have enough area for messages and are relatively cheap to print.



NY's favorite online printer 4OVER4.COM now provides premium mouse pads printing in 7.75" x 9.25" x 1/4" and up to 50 prints per order. 4OVER4.COM are business-grade, with tough stain-proof design and high density foam construction. Enjoy the best of business and personal or corporate gifting with premium quality mouse pads from 4OVER4.COM.



“Mouse pads are useful, everyday items – people use them for work, as well as for gifting and public relations. Their promotional and marketing value in addition to their function make them very popular with businesses,” said a company representative.



