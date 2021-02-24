Business Networking Expert Shares How Small Businesses Are Working Together to Survive Amidst COVID-19

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/24/2021 -- As small businesses across the country continue to grapple with the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, some have been able to survive with unique networking and relationship building strategies. In a special episode titled "State of the Union: B2B – Where We Are," BizZne$$ BuzZ and BizZne$$ Watch scheduled for February 24, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. PT, host Frank Helring will speak with small business expert Kim Marie Branch-Pettid to discuss how small businesses have been working together to create mutual success.



As CEO and Owner of LeTip, Branch-Pettid leads the world's largest privately-owned professional business leads organization with more than 220 chapters. LeTip set the standard in the word-of-mouth referral industry with members known for their professionalism, dedication, and loyalty to one another. Chapters meet weekly to exchange qualified leads and build solid business relationships. Only one representative of any given profession is accepted into a chapter, and members are chosen for their occupational expertise.



"LeTip members have been uniquely positioned to weather the effects of the coronavirus pandemic as they have a built-in network of other small business owners who are already looking out for one another," said Branch-Pettid. "I'm pleased to share with Frank and his audience how our members across the country are collaborating and supporting one another during these challenging times."



"Kim Marie is a true leader when it comes to small business growth and entrepreneurship, I'm thrilled to have her join me in a special program to discuss the 'state of the union' when it comes to small business as we near the 1-year mark of navigating the coronavirus pandemic," said Frank Helring. "I hope that listeners will walk away with some new insights on how they can leverage the relationships in their lives to help their small businesses thrive."



Listen to "State of the Union: B2B – Where We Are" live on Voice America's BizZne$$ BuzZ and BizZne$$ Watch on Wednesday, February 24, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. PT at https://www.voiceamerica.com/episode/128749/state-of-the-union-b2b-where-are-we.



About BizZne$$ BuzZ and BizZne$$

BizZne$$ BuzZ and BizZne$$ is a Voice America radio program hosted by Frank Helring with the mission to provide your business the boost that it needs to recapture your personal visions, rejuvenate your operations and to bring about a platform that represents your interests. Episodes air weekly on Wednesdays at 10:00 a.m. PT. Watch and listen at https://www.voiceamerica.com/show/3966/bizzne-buzz-and-bizzne-watch .



About LeTip International

LeTip International, Inc., the world's largest privately-owned business leads organization, is a networking organization made up of members held to the highest caliber of professionalism and achievement, all of whom strive to do business with one another. Founded in 1978, LeTip has more than 220 chapters throughout the USA and Canada and is credited with hundreds of thousands of business referrals per year. Setting the standard for referral organizations, LeTip members are known throughout the B2B referral industry for their dedication to helping each other grow their businesses. Join a chapter or start your own at letip.com.



About VoiceAmerica

VoiceAmerica is the original digital broadcast company for the production and delivery of Live Internet Talk Radio programming and continues to be the industry leader in digital media, marketing, and distribution. We are the pioneers of digital radio programming and have been since 1999. We create and distribute over 500 unique and innovative radio programs for our millions of engaged listeners worldwide over five niche community based channels: the flagship VoiceAmerica™ Variety Channel, VoiceAmerica™ Empowerment Channel, VoiceAmerica™ Health & Wellness Channel, VoiceAmerica™ Business Channel, and VoiceAmerica™ Influencers Channel. VoiceAmerica™ TV offers targeted and exclusive video programming channels. Our network channels distribute live programs daily that reach a growing domestic and international audience who connect through all devices via our mobile, desktop, and tablet VoiceAmerica destinations.



Learn more at http://www.voiceamerica.com. Download the VoiceAmerica App now to listen live on Apple and Android. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.



For more information about the VoiceAmerica Talk Radio Network, or our parent company, World Talk Radio, LLC, call 855-877-4666.